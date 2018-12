Bio

While working as an accountant, Tony Avila began doing some side projects for Alton Doody, a successful restaurant developer. When Avila began considering starting his own business, he and Doody discussed food concepts and realized that despite the popularity of barbecue throughout the South, barbecue restaurants were rare in south Louisiana. Avila contacted his old college roommate Dino Arvanetes, who had experience managing a Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, and the three of them partnered to open the first VooDoo BBQ & Grill restaurant on the parade route in New Orleans on Mardi Gras day in 2002. The fast-casual barbecue concept began franchising in 2006, expanding first throughout Louisiana and then branching out into other southern states.