Watters International Realty
Residential real estate
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
6850 Austin Center Blvd., #320
Austin, TX 78731
CEO
Christopher Watters
Initial Investment ⓘ
$49,260 - $192,650
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$49,260 - $192,650
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6-10%
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
78 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5