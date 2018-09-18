The Woodhouse Spas
Spa services and treatments; bath, body, and wellness products
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
1 O'Connor Plaza, 1st Fl.
Victoria, TX 77901
CEO
Jeni Garrett
Initial Investment ⓘ
$652,350 - $835,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$48,000 - $48,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.25%
The Woodhouse Spas has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
32 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
30