Spa treatments
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#257 Ranked #270 last year
Initial investment
$1.4M - $2.1M
Units as of 2022
76 18.8% over 3 years
Woodhouse is a popular day spa with over 55 locations strategically located throughout the United States. Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, the spa now offers more than 70 types of spa treatments, from massage therapy and personalized wellness to manicures and pedicures. It also provides various retail lines of bath and skincare products and home spa programs. 

As a Woodhouse franchisee, you will receive constant support from a professional team that will help you throughout the entire process, including signing your franchise agreement, your spa's grand opening, and beyond. Your team will also explore the latest and most innovative products, services, and technologies to keep the client experience above par.

Why You May Want to Start a Woodhouse Franchise

The first Woodhouse opened in 2001. The company began franchising two years later. At the core of its success is a brand and business model defined as the "99 Elements of The Woodhouse Experience.” Woodhouse established these elements for all spa workers to provide each guest with spa satisfaction and to make sure they enjoy the same Woodhouse signature experience that's been in place for over two decades.

The brand's strength also may lie in its passion, integrity, trust, and sense of family. The company strives to offer open and safe relationships between the franchisor and franchisee. Franchisees can expect to receive dedicated support and education from their corporate family. 

What Might Make a Woodhouse Franchise a Good Choice?

Frequently recognized in the industry, Woodhouse has excellent performance as a franchisor. The company has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. 

To be part of the Woodhouse team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

Woodhouse has partnered with third-party financial lenders that can help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll. You may have to meet qualifications in order to receive this financial help.

How To Open a Woodhouse Franchise 

It takes approximately one month to process a Woodhouse franchise application. With your inquiry form submitted, the team may call you and review your qualifications. Suppose you meet the qualifications based on their assessment and background checks. In that case, Woodhouse will provide you with more information through the Franchise Disclosure Document, which you can validate by calling a few existing franchisees. 

After determining you are a good fit, you will be invited to meet the Woodhouse corporate family at team headquarters in Lakewood, Colorado to sign your franchise agreement. From there, the operational team will work with you to coordinate the real estate process and the rest of the steps toward the opening of your new Woodhouse.

Company Overview

About Woodhouse Spa

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Massage & Spa Services, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Salon & Spa Services, Health & Wellness
Founded
2001
Parent Company
Radiance Holdings
Leadership
Christina Russell, CEO
Corporate Address
300 Union Blvd., #600
Lakewood, CO 80228
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
17
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
76 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Woodhouse Spa franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$55,000
Initial Investment
$1,438,800 - $2,061,400
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Woodhouse Spa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
160 hours
Classroom Training
48 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
30
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Woodhouse Spa landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Woodhouse Spa ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #257 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
