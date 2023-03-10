Woodhouse is a popular day spa with over 55 locations strategically located throughout the United States. Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, the spa now offers more than 70 types of spa treatments, from massage therapy and personalized wellness to manicures and pedicures. It also provides various retail lines of bath and skincare products and home spa programs.

As a Woodhouse franchisee, you will receive constant support from a professional team that will help you throughout the entire process, including signing your franchise agreement, your spa's grand opening, and beyond. Your team will also explore the latest and most innovative products, services, and technologies to keep the client experience above par.

Why You May Want to Start a Woodhouse Franchise

The first Woodhouse opened in 2001. The company began franchising two years later. At the core of its success is a brand and business model defined as the "99 Elements of The Woodhouse Experience.” Woodhouse established these elements for all spa workers to provide each guest with spa satisfaction and to make sure they enjoy the same Woodhouse signature experience that's been in place for over two decades.

The brand's strength also may lie in its passion, integrity, trust, and sense of family. The company strives to offer open and safe relationships between the franchisor and franchisee. Franchisees can expect to receive dedicated support and education from their corporate family.

What Might Make a Woodhouse Franchise a Good Choice?

Frequently recognized in the industry, Woodhouse has excellent performance as a franchisor. The company has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Woodhouse team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

Woodhouse has partnered with third-party financial lenders that can help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll. You may have to meet qualifications in order to receive this financial help.

How To Open a Woodhouse Franchise

It takes approximately one month to process a Woodhouse franchise application. With your inquiry form submitted, the team may call you and review your qualifications. Suppose you meet the qualifications based on their assessment and background checks. In that case, Woodhouse will provide you with more information through the Franchise Disclosure Document, which you can validate by calling a few existing franchisees.

After determining you are a good fit, you will be invited to meet the Woodhouse corporate family at team headquarters in Lakewood, Colorado to sign your franchise agreement. From there, the operational team will work with you to coordinate the real estate process and the rest of the steps toward the opening of your new Woodhouse.