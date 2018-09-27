Yogurt Mountain
Frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato, custard, sorbet, Italian ice
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
403 Industrial Ln.
Birmingham, AL 35211
CEO
Bo Bishop
Parent Company
Books A Million
Initial Investment ⓘ
$249,990 - $611,790
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
39 hours
Classroom Training:
30 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 8