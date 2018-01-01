Zippy Shell Moving and Storage
Mobile self-storage and moving services
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
3050 K St. N.W., #170
Washington, D.C., DC 20007
CEO
Mark Kuhns
Parent Company
Zippy Shell Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$657,450 - $1,219,830
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$75,000 - $150,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$16/container/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$650/mo.
Zippy Shell Moving and Storage offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Zippy Shell Moving and Storage has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee; special financing
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
10 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2