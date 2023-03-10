Zippy Shell Moving and Storage

Zippy Shell Moving and Storage

Mobile self-storage and moving services
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$657K - $1.2M
Units as of 2017
42 7.7% over 3 years
Company Overview

Based on an Australian concept, Zippy Shell first came to the U.S. and began franchising in 2009. Zippy Shell franchisees deliver trailers containing storage containers to customers' homes and businesses. The customers then fill the container at their own speed and when finished, Zippy Shell will pick it up and store it in a climate-controlled facility.

About Zippy Shell Moving and Storage

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Moving/Junk-Removal Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2009
Parent Company
Zippy Shell Inc.
Leadership
Mark Kuhns, CEO
Corporate Address
3050 K St. N.W., #170
Washington, D.C., DC 20007
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
65
# of Units
42 (as of 2017)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Zippy Shell Moving and Storage franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$75,000 - $150,000
Initial Investment
$657,450 - $1,219,830
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000 - $500,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee; special financing
Royalty Fee
$16/container/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$650/mo.
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Zippy Shell Moving and Storage offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Third Party Financing
Zippy Shell Moving and Storage has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
10 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Zippy Shell Moving and Storage landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

