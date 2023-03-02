The mission was the final of six awarded by NASA.

Early this morning, SpaceX launched four astronauts onto the International Space Station (ISS) on a Crew Dragon vehicle. The astronauts are part of the Crew-6 mission.

This is the sixth and final mission NASA awarded to Elon Musk's SpaceX. The four-passenger crew — consisting of two Americans, one Russian, and one Emirati — will be at the space station for six months.

Liftoff had been delayed due to a clogged filter on Monday, but the problem was fixed. The rocket left earth at 12:34 am. for a 24-hour journey to ISS.

"If you enjoyed your ride, please don't forget to give us five stars," SpaceX mission control said to the crew after they reached orbit.

"That was fantastic, thank you," Crew-6 commander Stephen Bowen said.

Related: SpaceX Test Causes a Dumpster Fire—Literally