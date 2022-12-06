Prince William Wants to Give $1.2 Million to Your Business
The Earthshot Prize is given annually to the best eco-solutions in five categories.
You may have noticed Prince William and Kate Middleton hanging around Boston last week. They weren't there for the wicked lobsta.
No, the Royals made their first international trip as the Prince and Princess of Wales to host Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony.
The Earshot Prize awards the best solutions in five "Earthshot" categories with $1.2 million in funding. The categories are: Protect and Restore Nature, Revive Our Oceans, Clean Our Air, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate.
Earshot gets its name from the "moonshot" speech President John F. Kennedy gave in 1962 in which he promised to put a man on the moon.
"We face a challenge as seemingly insurmountable as putting a person on the moon: reversing the damage that has been done to our planet, and putting ourselves on a path toward a more sustainable future," wrote Price William in an editorial in the Huffington Post. "This global environmental prize scours the planet to discover, celebrate and scale ground-breaking solutions to the greatest challenges our planet faces.
Earthshot Winners 2022
Prince William announced the winner last Friday at a black-tie affair at the MGM Music Hall in Boston. Celebrities who walked the "green carpet included Shailene Woodley, Ellie Goulding, Chloe x Halle, David Beckham, and Rami Malek.
Awards were given to the following entrepreneurs for their sustainable business ideas.
Protect and Restore Nature Winner: Kyeti
The Indian startup offers Greenhouse-in-a-Box, designed for small-hold farmers and the crops they grow, offering shelter from unpredictable elements and destructive pests. Kheyti also trains and supports farmers to ensure their greenhouse is as effective as possible.
Clean Our Air Winner: Mukuro Clean Stoves
Founded by Charlot Magayi in Kenya, Makuro tries to solve the problem of the 700 million cookstoves in Africa that emit dangerous chemicals. Rather than burning hazardous solid fuels, Mukuru Clean Stoves use processed biomass made from charcoal, wood, and sugarcane.
Revive Our Oceans Winner: Indigenous Women of the Great Barrier Reef
The Great Barrier Reef, lying in the Coral Sea off the coast of Queensland in Australia, is under constant threat. The area's indigenous rangers bring together ancient knowledge, passed down from generation to generation, with most modern tools, like drones that monitor coral changes, forest fires, and land degradation.
Build a Waste-Free World Winner: Notpla
The U.K.-based company makes an alternative to plastic made from seaweed and plants.
Fix Our Climate Winner: 44.01
Named after the molecular weight of carbon dioxide, 44.01 removes CO2 permanently by mineralizing it in peridotite, a rock found in abundance in Oman, where the company is based.
To find out more about The Earshot Prize, apply here.
