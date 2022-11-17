This Robot Vacuum and Mop Might Be the Coolest Robo-Cleaner You've Ever Seen

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Even though we appear to be inching closer to the humanoid robots that sci-fi films and TV have prophesied for decades, we shouldn't get ahead of ourselves just yet. Before being pampered by robot-butlers of the future, we've got to keep tech and robotic companies focused on smaller, more attainable goals first, such as getting a vacuum and mopping robot that meets the highest of standards.

Narwal Narwal Freo

Narwal Robotics appears to have met that challenge enthusiastically, staking its claim to a seat at the robo-cleaning head table with the Narwal Freo. While we don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves, this little robot is jam-packed with enough floor-cleaning innovation and advancements that it could signal Narwal's emergence as a true leader in this ultra-competitive sector.

The Freo is a set-it-and-forget-it, all-purpose, self-cleaning standout that is making it easier for humans to stop thinking about cleaning their floors on their own. A direct descendant of Narwal's first robot vacuum and mopper, the T10 released last year, the Freo takes several steps forward.

First, this unit handles both vacuuming and mopping duties simultaneously. While the vacuum applies a beefy 3000Pa of suction power to dislodge set-in dirt and grit, the built-in mop heads elevate to stay out of the way. But when it's time to mop, those heads dig in with 180 rpm high-speed rotation to efficiently scrub and remove stains from hard surfaces. Users can even adjust the mop pressure and humidity based on the flooring type: closer and tougher for tile and other hard flooring or lighter and less abrasive for the more delicate wood flooring.

It's all regulated by the Freo's second significant advancement: its Freo Mode powered by DirtSense technology. In Freo Mode, the unit puts all its floor-cleaning smarts together, analyzing dirt and grime patterns, then automatically adjusting its algorithms on the fly to apply more mopping passes where it's needed most.

And after digging in and pulling up all that built-up dirt, the Freo rolls back to its home station, where water, a cleaning solution, then automatically dry it for its next trip out — all without any human intervention.

Right now, you can pick up a Narwal Freo through the Narwal website, where there's currently a $400 discount price offer, dropping the Freo's total price to just $999, available now through 11/30.

