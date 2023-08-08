Want to boost your Amazon sales without wasting time and money? These proven Amazon marketing strategies work regardless of the size of your budget.

With Amazon marketing being more competitive than ever, it can be difficult to cut through the noise. There's lots of information out there, and it's hard to know what works without making Amazon beginner mistakes.

Luckily, as an Amazon Consultant with over 10 years of experience working with brands of all sizes, I've seen a lot. This allows me to share what Amazon marketing strategies really work to increase your Amazon sales, even on a small budget.

1. Amazon Influencers

Not only do Amazon Influencers drive sales and boost organic SEO, but they are suitable for brands of all shapes, sizes and budgets. This isn't just because of the #tiktokmademebuyit explosion that likely prompted Amazon to get into the social commerce game either.

Consumers are inherently skeptics and not interested in putting in significant product research effort, which means they don't want to take your word for it or put in a lot of time researching.

It's because of this, you'll find Amazon Influencer content taking up significant real estate both on and off Amazon resulting in sales. Regardless of your budget, you can take advantage of this Amazon marketing strategy because there are Amazon Influencers for every budget.

Here's how:

Build relationships and partner with Amazon Influencers. Ask for Shoppable Videos and inclusion on their Amazon Influencer Storefronts and Amazon Livestreams. Request they promote your products to their audience on social media.

That said, there's another time-tested marketing strategy for Amazon sellers that allows you to capitalize on consumer skepticism and research habits.

2. PR

Using PR as an Amazon marketing strategy goes back all the way to 1996 when Amazon launched the Amazon Associates Program. Savvy Amazon sellers figured out that publications and platforms were going to recommend products on Amazon in exchange for affiliate commission anyway, so the products they recommend may as well be theirs.

What's more, I mentioned earlier that consumers are skeptics and don't like doing time-consuming product research — that's why articles like "The Best French Roast K Cups" and "Top 10 Inflatable Paddle Boards" do well not only on Google and social media but on content aggregators like Apple News, Google News and Flipboard as well.

Your marketing strategy as an Amazon seller is clear: Get featured in product recommendation articles.

Here's how:

Search Google for "best (insert what you sell here)," and compile a list of all the content that shows up prominently.

EXAMPLE: "best tasting recyclable coffee pods" Build relationships and reach out to the journalists and editors responsible for the content. Get included in the existing content or on the next list they compile.

NOTE: Updating content regularly is great for SEO, so updating the content will be to their benefit.

Speaking of platforms — having your own platform, such as an email list, is an extremely powerful and time-tested Amazon marketing strategy.

3. Email marketing

To rank high in Amazon SEO, you need to be able to send external traffic to your product listings on Amazon. This Amazon marketing strategy accomplishes that and much more.

Having an effective email marketing strategy with a sizable email list ensures that you have buyer intent traffic ready to send to your Amazon product listing on demand. The best part? Email marketing doesn't cost you every time someone clicks, and the audience data is yours, not Amazon's.

What's more, Amazon will pay you up to 10% commission for sending external traffic from your email list from the Brand Referral Bonus program with the Amazon Attribution platform.

Here's how:

Collect potential customer emails on your brand's website through lead magnets, giveaways partnerships with Amazon Influencers and more. Create reasons to email your customers such as promotions, sales, deals, coupons, holidays and more. Send well-designed, targeted emails to your potential customers with strong calls to action and a sense of urgency using your Amazon Attribution link.

Sending traffic from external sources outside Amazon onto Amazon isn't the only proven marketing strategy for Amazon sellers. There are strategies on Amazon, too.

4. Amazon advertising

Amazon advertising is considered a minimum viable effort for Amazon sellers for a reason. It's because it's a necessity to get visibility on the marketplace, and it even fuels Amazon SEO. The thing is, most Amazon sellers get this wrong.

To avoid those mistakes, you want to focus on customers searching with buyer intent keywords.

Here's an example:

Buyer intent: Black Leather iPhone 14 Pro Max Case With Credit Card Holder and Kickstand

Not buyer intent: iPhone 14 Pro Max Case You can see that in this example, the potential customer hasn't decided what color, what material or what features they want the case to have.



Since Amazon's algorithm prioritizes click-through rate and conversion rates, you want to get in front of customers with buyer intent.

Here's how:

Use your favorite Amazon keyword research tool, and compile a list of buyer intent keywords. Segment these keywords into themes. Create one campaign per keyword theme as Exact Match and another campaign as Phrase Match.

Educating Amazon that you can get a high click-through rate and conversion rate on your keywords will also help boost your Amazon SEO.

5. Amazon SEO

Amazon SEO is the quintessential marketing strategy for Amazon. The truth is, Amazon SEO can go very wrong if you're not careful.

The good news is, each of the previous Amazon marketing strategies contributes to effective Amazon SEO. You can rank high by focusing on those and on the basics.

Here's how:

Complete the keyword research mentioned in the Amazon PPC strategy, and add all of those keywords to your product title, bullet points, search terms and alt text for your A+ Content and Premium A+ Content. Get as many product reviews as you can as quickly as you can, and sustain it. Focus on creating the most effective customer experience on your listing from gallery images and video to A+ Content.

You can avoid the dreaded "trial and error" by sticking to the Amazon marketing strategies that stand the test of time.

