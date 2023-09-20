From fresh ingredients to financial integrity, here's how to ensure your business isn't short-changed.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every café and restaurant entrepreneur recognizes that the thrill of the culinary scene is rivaled only by its inherent challenges. They grapple with fluctuating food trends, finicky foodies, fierce competitors, evolving regulations and the unpredictable turns of the economy. The current climate demands constant reinvention, and even the most promising cafes can be shuttered in a surprisingly short time.

Instinct might guide you to attribute pitfalls to the outside world, but ever so often, the longevity of a hospitality business is sealed by what happens inside. A deep dive into the operations and dynamics may reveal a myriad of unseen obstacles and prospects. Employee dynamics, training regimes, supplier agreements and inventory choices significantly influence a café's success trajectory.

For those aspiring to cement a lasting presence in this demanding industry, continual introspection isn't a mere suggestion — it's a necessity. A café's lasting prominence is intricately linked with its internal mechanics. A particular concern that might often be overlooked but eats into both the profits and reputation of cafes — prominently observed in the vibrant UAE cafe ecosystem — is the shadowy arena of supplier kickbacks.

Related: I Was Ripped Off by Someone I Thought Was a Friend. Here's What I Learned.

Understanding supplier kickbacks

Supplier kickbacks constitute covert incentives or commissions that suppliers offer to café staff or management with the intent to influence favorable business transactions. These hidden incentives can lead to questionable choices in ingredient suppliers, acceptance of subpar goods and unnecessary orders, thereby increasing waste.

Recognizing these kickbacks as a form of veiled corruption lurking within business processes is critical. Cloaked as mundane transactions, they imperceptibly skew standard business activities, often remaining undetected until they manifest in compromised quality, inflated costs or eroded profits.

Though occasionally masquerading as 'business courtesies,' the core aim of these kickbacks remains consistent: to acquire an undue advantage in commercial engagements, thereby undermining the foundational integrity essential for a successful and ethical business venture.

When and how does it start?

Delegating purchasing roles to seasoned staff is common for cafe proprietors. However, if inadequately compensated or insufficiently supervised, these individuals might be lured by kickback schemes. In economies where hospitality wages are low, the allure of an added income is especially tempting.

The introduction to kickbacks can be nuanced, starting with a seemingly harmless gesture of gratitude for significant orders or steadfast business relationships. Yet, it can escalate, forming a regular pattern of monetary exchanges — fostering a dependency loop.

Related: 4 Kinds of Fraud That Could Destroy Your Business

Why does it happen?

Personal gain: The most obvious reason is personal financial gain. Employees or managers might be lured by the prospect of extra income, especially if they believe it won't impact the business significantly. Business relationships: Sometimes, it's not just about money. It could be about camaraderie or maintaining a long-standing relationship, even if it's not in the best interest of the café or restaurant. Lack of oversight: In businesses where there's little to no oversight on procurement processes, supplier kickbacks can thrive.

The impact on revenue and business

Financial loss: Kickbacks can lead to the business overpaying for goods or services, directly affecting profitability. Compromised quality: Loyalty might shift from the cafe business to the supplier, leading to acceptance of subpar or inconsistent products, which can damage the brand's reputation. Operational inefficiencies: With kickbacks in play, decisions are no longer made for the business's efficiency or benefit but for personal gain. This can lead to stock discrepancies, wastage, inefficient recipe proportions and other operational inefficiencies.

9 Ways to avoid the kickback trap

Active participation: Owners should be involved, even if indirectly, in purchasing decisions, ensuring transparency and accountability. Fair wages: Paying staff a decent wage reduces their vulnerability to such schemes. It's essential to acknowledge and commend advancements in accountability, as well as to recognize initiatives that contribute to enhancing operational efficiency and the overall profitability of the business. Supplier testimonials: Owners should seek feedback and testimonials from current and potential suppliers by consulting with fellow business owners. This provides a genuine insight into the supplier's credibility and ethos, ensuring a more informed decision-making process. Transparent procurement processes: Implement clear and transparent procurement processes. Regularly review and audit these processes to ensure compliance. Employee training: Ensure that employees, especially those involved in procurement, understand the implications of kickbacks. Regular training sessions can help with this. Whistleblower policies: Encourage a culture where employees can report unethical practices without fear of retaliation. Regular audits: Conduct surprise checks, recipe & inventory audits, and regular financial audits. Anomalies in procurement can often be a red flag for kickbacks. Vendor agreements: Have clear agreements with suppliers that strictly prohibit such practices. Regularly review and renew these agreements. Treat staff well: Beyond just fair compensation, creating a positive and respectful work environment is essential. Recognizing and rewarding employee contributions, providing growth opportunities, and fostering a sense of belonging can deter staff from seeking external illicit incentives and bolster their loyalty to the business.

The coffee kickback epidemic in the UAE

The topic remains shrouded in mystery but is not entirely concealed: the trend of coffee vendors offering commissions to lesser-earning baristas. While the UAE's plush café industry might be a pronounced casualty, it's vital to recognize that this isn't an incident isolated to a particular country.

Overambitious suppliers fueled the inception of this. By wooing under-compensated baristas, they could cement their market dominance. Over time, this malpractice has not only continued but has thrived, perpetuated by the greed and financial desperation cycle.

This practice has a secondary and perhaps more insidious effect: it stifles the professional growth and earning potential of the 'front-of-house chefs,' the baristas. With kickbacks in play, baristas aren't incentivized to perform in the best interest of the cafe's revenue nor enhance their craft or knowledge since their earnings are supplemented through under-the-table dealings.

The onus of this issue partly lies with non-committing café owners who distance themselves from pivotal operational and purchasing decisions, allowing room for such illicit practices to thrive.

By understanding and employing these strategies, owners can shield their businesses from internal sabotage and foster an environment of trust and sustainable growth. Understanding and addressing issues like supplier kickbacks can make the difference between a thriving business and merely surviving.

Customers see only the final product without understanding the internal challenges and decisions that shaped it. For entrepreneurs in the café and restaurant business, it's vital to be proactive, planning not just for today but for the future.

All restaurant owners must consider: Are we embodying vision, resilience, dedication and innovation with each cup and dish served for years to come? And what unspoken decisions and actions willcharacterizee the legacy of our business?