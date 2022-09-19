Audio Marketing Can Help You to Attract Customers, and Micmonster Makes it Easy
High-quality voice acting can add a new element to your digital marketing strategy.
The world of digital marketing is constantly changing and evolving. From the adoption of video to artists earning money from NFTs and other developments, the way entrepreneurs reach and engage customers should be top of mind when you're trying to build your business. As a creative entrepreneur who always thinks outside of the box, you've probably dabbled in channels like video, podcasting, and radio, but you're likely only scratching the surface of what you can do. After all, professional voice actors can be expensive.
If you want to diversify your marketing without shelling out on human resources, Micmonster might prove valuable. This multilingual library is the largest voiceover library on the internet, with more than 500 voices in 129 languages such as American English, Mandarin, French, Japanese, and Brazilian Portuguese.
Rated five stars on AppSumo, Micmonster can help you find the perfect voice for your project in just a few clicks. That means you can add narrations to YouTube videos, podcasts, audiobooks, e-learning courses, radio spots, corporate training materials, or practically any other scenario where you might need voice talent.
Micmonster offers plenty of tools to fine-tune rate, pitch, emphasis, and pauses to create a realistic voice, and it even lets you customize word pronunciations with phoneme support. With the multi-voice feature, you'll be able to use voiceovers to play out an entire script conversation between multiple people.
You can generate voiceovers of up to 12,000 characters at once and then merge multiple creations into a single audio file to streamline your workflow. With a Pro Micmonster subscription, you'll get 200,000 characters per month, unlimited projects, an advanced editor, and a commercial license.
Diversify your digital marketing by bringing in some new voices. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Micmonster AI Voiceovers at the best price you'll find on the web. It's half off $119 at just $59.
Prices subject to change.
