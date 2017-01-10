CES 2017: 'Parks and Recreation' Actor Nick Offerman on His Toughest Business Challenge

Besides playing Dick McDonald in the upcoming Ray Kroc biopic, the actor also runs a woodshop.

learn more about Stephen J. Bronner

By Stephen J. Bronner

Courtesy American Greetings

Entrepreneur is on the ground at this year's Consumer Electronics Show. Check back for highlights from the event as well as insights from thought leaders and innovators.

Nick Offerman has brought the laughs as Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation, smooth talked as lawyer Karl Weathers in the second season of Fargo and plays one of the McDonald brothers in the upcoming Ray Kroc biopic The Founder, but he also really likes to make things out of wood.

The 46-year-old actor, who built sets and props while attending theater school, eventually opened his own woodshop after moving to Los Angeles from his home state of Illinois. Offerman Woodshop employs nine, according to its website, and sells custom-made tables, chairs, beds and other items such as moustache combs.

Related: The Important Entrepreneurship Lesson From Jessica Alba and Sarah Michelle Gellar

Despite having a big-name actor behind a company, Offerman faces hurdles like other entrepreneurs. It's the artisanal aspect that provides Offerman his greatest business challenge.

"For us, it's weird. We put a lot of effort towards not growing our business," he told Entrepreneur during CES 2017. (He was there as a spokesman for American Greetings, who cleverly presented the greeting card as a #DeviceLikeNoOther.) "If our business were to take off by say, offering an Offerman line of furniture, that's not something you can make in a shop in an artisanal fashion, unless we add 20 employees and work around the clock. That's not fun. Part of the reason we work in a woodshop is because it's fun and we enjoy it."

Related: 5 Tips for Dealing With Explosive Growth

While Offerman has a high-paying day job, he's concerned about supporting his staff financially and keeping them happy. Part of his strategy is following the example of Christian Becksvoort, a Maine-based woodworker who Offerman calls a personal hero and who has appeared on Parks and Recreation. According to Offerman, Becksvoort spends 60 percent of his time making things in his shop and the other time doing paperwork, researching clients and gathering supplies.

"I took that as pay attention to the nuts and bolts of your business. It's not all about getting to carve canoes," he said. "Understand that there is a lot of hard work besides just having fun."
Stephen J. Bronner

Entrepreneur Staff

News Director

Stephen J. Bronner writes mostly about packaged foods. His weekly column is The Digest. He is very much on top of his email.

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Leadership CES Entrepreneurs Actors Challenges Parks and Recreation Artisans CES 2017

Editor's Pick

These Sisters Quit Their Jobs Mid-Pandemic to Risk It All for Their Brand. Now They're Not Only Thriving, But Working to End the Cycle of Poverty in South Africa.
Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice for 2023
What You Should Actually Do If You're Accused of Gaslighting
The Viral Brand Behind Soaring Searches for 'Female Body Hair' Still Gets Up Close and Personal After Its $310 Million Sale
8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023
Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot in Our New 'Hall of Fame'

Most Popular

See all
Business News

An HR Specialist Explains Why Unlimited PTO Can Hurt You In The Long Run

One TikToker is going viral after explaining why accrued PTO is better than unlimited days off.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

'Degrading' and 'Offensive': Internet Divided After Barbara Corcoran Shoots Money Gun At Employees

The "Shark Tank" star was looking to treat employees for Employee Appreciation Day.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Honeymoon Couple Says They Were Stranded At Sea by Snorkeling Company. 'They Were So Scared.'

The newlyweds sued Sail Maui for leaving them behind in deep choppy water for two hours.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

FBI Investigating Woman's Death on a Carnival Cruise

The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Sunday that it is looking into a 'suspicious death' in February on the Carnival Sunshine.

By Steve Huff

Business News

Man Charged Over Stabbing and Attempted Door Opening on United Airlines Flight

Francisco Severo Torres allegedly tried to stab a crew member with a broken spoon.