Check Out an Amazing Deal on a Sam's Club Membership Ahead of Prime Day

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Saving money is top-of-mind for everybody these days, but especially for entrepreneurs looking to find ways to keep their businesses in the black. One way you can save money is by taking advantage of promotions like Deal Days, which is our response to Amazon Prime Day, lowering prices on products that will help you lead a better, more productive, more efficient life.

Sam's Club

So, if you're looking to save money, it's time to take advantage of a great deal you can benefit from for a whole year. Now through October 12 at 11:59 p.m, you can get a one-year membership to Sam's Club for just $24.99.

Sam's Club is a membership warehouse club that offers members incredible discounts on products that you won't find at traditional retail outlets. Everything from groceries and office supplies to furniture and electronics are available at Sam's Club for big discounts — allowing you to save on your day-to-day expenditures as well as those unpredictable big ones. (Time for a new office chair, perhaps?)

In addition to the great prices in the store and online, as a member, you'll get additional perks like discounts on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions, and more. So even when you're traveling for business you can find more ways to save — many hotel accommodations around the world are up to 60% off.

With this deal, you'll also get a complimentary household card to help you lock in even more savings in-store. And, of course, you can always find amazing value online, as well.

Entrepreneurs know the value of a dollar. With a membership to Sam's Club, you'll really figure it out. Now through October 12, you can sign up for half off $50 at just $24.99.

Prices subject to change.