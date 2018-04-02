Get All Access for $5/mo

Elon Musk Jokes Tesla Is Bankrupt, and Other Great April Fool's Day Pranks Brands didn't hold back this year, mocking themselves a little and their competitors a lot.

By Dan Bova

@elonmusk

Brands didn't disappoint this April Fool's Day, taking the opportunity to add a little levity to world. We can all use it! Here are a few of our favorite April Fool's stunts.

Snapchat's Russian Bot Filter

Snapchat had a Facebook roasting party with the unveiling of a new filter that mocks FB's pesky Russian fake news problem. The filter puts the user's photo in a Facebook-like frame and adds Cyrillic text and likes from "Your Mom" and "A bot." Savage, Snapchat, savage!

LEGO VacuSort

The children's toy and destroyer of adult feet tweeted the release of a revolutionary new product, the VacuSort, which promises to suck up and sort by color and brick shape.

Elon Musk declares bankruptcy for Tesla

Musk turned one of his Boring Company flamethrowers on himself, serving himself a deep burn about Tesla sales reports, and his penchant for selling products that people can't believe are real.

Burger King Chocolate Whopper

This one made us chuckle and drool at the same time. Kinda funny, but also kinda a great idea?

Chuck E. Cheese house band Munch's Make Believe Band breaks up

Chuck E. Cheese sent out an announcement that the chain's fabled Munch's Make Believe Band was calling it quits with a farewell tour befitting this "Beatles, The Rolling Stones level retirement."

Netflix announces the acquisition of Seth Rogen

The streaming service didn't settle with Seth Rogen's body of work, they took his actual body, too.

Roku Happy Streaming Socks

Another one in the "this is a joke but we wish it wasn't" pile is Roku's ad for socks that can swipe, tap and click with the wiggle of a toe.
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim, and Spy magazine. His latest books for kids include This Day in History, Car and Driver's Trivia ZoneRoad & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff, and Wendell the Werewolf

Read his humor column This Should Be Fun if you want to feel better about yourself.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

From Celebrity Endorsements to Boozy Beverages — 20 Incredible Dunkin' Facts That Will Surprise You

Spoiler alert: America isn't the only country that runs on Dunkin'.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Marketing

Four Tried-and-True Ways to Better Market Your Business

With all the technology we have today, there are quite a few marketing channels business owners can leverage — but let's take a closer look at a few that work best.

By Mohammad Farraj
Growing a Business

I Started Over 300 Companies. Here Are 4 Things I Learned About Scaling a Business.

It takes a delicate balance of skill, hard work and instinct to grow a successful business. This serial entrepreneur loves the unique challenge; here are the key lessons she's learned along the way.

By Dr. Christina Rahm
Business News

'Why Shouldn't They Participate?': AT&T CEO Calls on Big Tech to Help Subsidize Internet Access

AT&T's CEO called out the seven biggest tech companies in the world.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Disney World Is Making a Major Change to Its Popular Genie+ System — Here's What to Know

Resort guests can now book a ride up to a week in advance among other changes.

By Emily Rella