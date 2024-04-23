📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Expand Your Business with a New Language While Babbel Is Only $150 for Life

By Entrepreneur Store

Expanding your business requires communication, and if you only speak one language, you can only grow so much. For those entrepreneurs and business leaders who are interested in growing beyond borders and language barriers, you can find some great deals on proven language-learning apps, including the most used and well reviewed.

For example, you can get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for only $149.97 (reg. $599) from April 22nd through 11:59 p.m. PT on the 30th. That covers all of Babbel's languages.

Babbel focuses its curriculum on small, bite-size lessons that run about 10 minutes long. That means you can easily integrate them into a busy schedule so that you're steadily learning and improving without missing a beat at work.

Babbel's platform offers fourteen languages you can study and revisit for life. With personalized review sessions, you can hone in on certain areas of improvement. You can also rely on Babbel's leaning towards conversational-focused lessons, which will help you in networking, sales, and meeting scenarios more than a primer on writing and grammar.

Babbel is the world's best-selling language-learning app for good reason. It's designed to support everyday people and professionals who are looking to connect with more people from around the world. In the Entrepreneur Store, it's rated 4.8/5 stars on average from 260 reviews.

Discover how learning a new language can help elevate your team and generate more business.

Don't forget that an all-language lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning is only $149.97 (reg. $599) from April 22nd through 11:59 p.m. PT on the 30th.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
