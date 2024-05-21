Chef Michael Mina discusses the importance of the guest experience, how he built a restaurant management company, and the importance of embracing tech.

When it comes to hospitality, Chef Michael Mina believes success is all in the details. The renowned restaurateur stands out in the culinary world for his exceptional cooking skills and his unwavering commitment to guest experience and innovative management. His philosophy centers on the belief that every detail matters and is evident to any customer who visits one of his MINA Group's establishments, including his restaurants inside of the San Francisco 49ers' Levi Stadium.

"At the end of the day, it's obsessing over every detail of the experience and knowing that it all starts with having a team," Mina told Restaurant Influencers host Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media. "If people around you don't see that you're obsessed over making things better for the guest, they're not going to do it themselves."

Mina says a team's dedication to excellence can significantly impact the overall guest experience. The passion for meticulous attention to detail ensures that guests feel genuinely cared for.

From chef to leader

Transitioning from chef to restaurant operator stemmed from a vision that extends beyond running individual restaurants. "I really enjoy this. I want to build a company to partner with hotels, casinos, with developers, and really be a management company," Mina explains. His strategy has allowed Mina to build a diverse management portfolio encompassing over 12 brands, such as Bourbon Steak and International Smoke.

In today's digital age, the integration of technology in the restaurant industry is crucial to growth.

It wasn't always easy to adapt to new tech, but Mina has learned to embrace this shift, recognizing the importance of adopting new solutions like Toast to enhance operations and guest experience.

"That was that first introduction for me as a chef to stop fighting the technology piece in my mind. And saying, 'It's here. It's here to stay,'" Mina recalls. "Now, I'm going to get better data on my guests. It's going to make it easier for my guests. It's going to be a better experience for them to learn about my restaurant, everything."

Recipe for success

Chef Michael Mina's success in the culinary world is a testament to his dedication to guest experience, innovative management, and willingness to embrace tech. His philosophy of obsessing over details, building strategic partnerships, and learning to leverage technological advancements has set a high standard in hospitality and restaurant management.

"If you're really passionate about what you do and you really want to continue to get better, I think you learn really quickly that the only way you're going to get better is by pushing yourself."