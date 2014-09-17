Forget the Elevator Pitch. Try Catchy Hallway Conversation Starters Instead. What's the most strategic way to casually market your idea to someone? Can it really be done in 30 seconds?

By Jurgen Appelo Edited by Dan Bova

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It is often said that startup founders and entrepreneurs should practice their elevator pitch. For book authors, such as myself, the advice is similar: "Work on your book pitch!"

The experts want entrepreneurs to explain to potential customers and investors their unique value proposition and how this is different from other offerings, within the time span more or less of a 30-second elevator ride.

Related: What the President Taught Me About Pitching (Yes, That President!)

It sounds reasonable, but my view is slightly different.

I agree that marketing is about discovering the right words, phrases and visuals that get people interested in -- and hopefully excited about -- a product or service. But I struggle with the traditional view of the elevator pitch as a 30-second script.

It never worked for me.

When I wrote a pitch for my new book, I tried it on a number of people and practiced it in my car, in airport lounges and in the shower until I knew it by heart. But what I found is that in many situations, an elevator pitch comes across as stilted. It's as if for 30 seconds a casual, messy conversation between two people is interrupted for the broadcast of a well-crafted commercial. My elevator pitch was fine but using it never felt right.

Nobody has ever asked me, "Can you please give me a well-rehearsed 30-second summary of what your new book is about?" Sure, some people whom I meet express interest in what I do and an even smaller number want to know what I can do for them. But none of them ask me for a commercial.

That's why I don't pitch my products or services.

What I use instead are a number of hallway resonators that I can insert into any conversation that takes place in the hallway of a conference venue. There are small phrases that work well on many people and are small enough not to feel like they disrupt a casual conversation. Instead of losing my audience during a pitch-perfect commercial, a resonator might engage people and intensify their emerging interest.

Related: Saying It Right -- 8 Rules for Getting People on Your Side

Here are eight examples:

"I believe in better management with fewer managers."

"Treating employees like adult human beings might be common sense, but it's not common practice."

"If the purpose of a business is merely growth, then we could call it a tumor."

"You won't have a first-mover advantage for long if somebody else has the fast-learner advantage."

"Trust is like money. It can take years to earn it and it takes only minutes to lose it."

"If you want to measure someone else's performance, please tell me first how you measure your own."

"There's nothing wrong with targets, as long as you don't bother anyone else with them."

"Making money is great. Making a difference is better. Making money while making a difference is best."

I've used these phrases many times, in my writing, on social networks, in public speeches and in regular conversations because I know that they work. Yes, I test my hallway resonators. Not on everyone, of course. If they don't resonate with some people, they might not belong to my target audience. But they work well enough for me to keep them ready for dinner conversations, online interviews and indeed conference hallways.

When promoting a product or service, don't bother crafting the perfect pitch. In my experience, the return on investment of elevator pitches is low. It takes a lot of effort and practice to create a perfect 30-second oral commercial. There aren't enough situations for using one without coming across as a slick salesman.

Instead, grow a collection of hallway resonators that can be insert into many different conversations. Test their effect on social networks by measuring the "likes" and retweets. Assume that people already appreciate talking with you and then use your resonators at appropriate moments to intensify the interest that's already emerging.

I'm sure there's time to show them your commercial later.

Related: Clock's Ticking: A Simple Tool to Pitch Your Idea in 15 Seconds
Jurgen Appelo

Writer, Speaker, Entrepreneur, CEO of Happy Melly

Jurgen Appelo is CEO of the business network Happy Melly. He is an entrepreneur, speaker, illustrator and blogger and the author of Managing for Happiness.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

AI Can Clone Your Voice, Your Face and Even Your Insights — and Founders Are Already Using This Technology

Founders, creators and executives are no longer just delegating content or customer service — they're training AI agents to replicate their thinking, tone and decision-making frameworks.

By Rejna Alaaldin
Business News

4.4 Million Customers Had Their Data Exposed in a Breach Affecting a Major Credit Reporting Agency. Are You One of Them?

The stolen personal data includes names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers, but no credit information was leaked.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

Lead From the Top: 5 Core Responsibilities of a CEO

Knowing exactly what the chief executive's role entails is critical for steering a company to success.

By Joel Trammell
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

He Spent $36 to Start a Side Hustle. Now the Business Earns 6 Figures a Year — With Just 1-2 Hours of Work a Day: 'Freedom.'

Dennis Tinerino, 39, was working in online sales when he discovered an intriguing earning opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

How Erin Andrews Turned Rejection Into the Ultimate Motivator: 'Thrive on the Power of No'

Legendary NFL sideline reporter and entrepreneur Erin Andrews breaks down her game plan for success.

By Dan Bova