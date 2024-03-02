Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Small businesses pay as much as $92 per employee per month for office supplies (according to TonerBuzz). While that may not sound like very much, if you have five employees, that's more than $450 every month that could be better invested elsewhere.

One good way to reduce those costs is by being mindful of where you shop. At Costco, members can find significant savings year-round and buy in bulk. Purchase large quantities of items at lower prices, so the more you shop, the bigger the savings might be. Right now, when you get a one-year Costco Gold Star Membership, you'll also get a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card*.

Find significant savings on everything from office supplies and groceries to furniture and electronics. Whatever you need for your office, you can likely find it at Costco and in enough bulk to keep you stocked up. With more than 500 locations across the country, there's a good chance there's a convenient Costco for you to enjoy.

In addition to the everyday value of shopping, you can access offers on travel and much more. Costco Gold Star Membership comes with a host of Member Privileges, which means there are a lot of ways to find value.

Save money on the most crucial parts of your business.

Right now, when you sign up for a 1-year Costco Gold Star Membership, you'll also get a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card* to get you started.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

*Services are provided to Costco members by third parties. *To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.