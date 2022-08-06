Get All Access for $5/mo

Help Create an Inclusive Workplace by Learning ASL Expand workplace communication by learning American Sign Language.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

The business world is long overdue to create inclusive workplaces but recent years have seen gains. Leaders are more invested in creating diverse workforces with fresh perspectives and making offices more inclusive and accessible for all. As a business leader yourself, you can make inclusive strides by learning American Sign Language (ASL).

There are more than 70 million sign language users in the world and 500,000 ASL speakers in the United States. To make your business more inclusive for the hard of hearing, get familiar with ASL in The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle.

This 13-course bundle offers nearly 30 hours of ASL training to take you from a beginner to intermediate level. The courses are offered by Intellezy Trainers (4.4/5-star instructor rating), an online learning company recognized by top influencers like eLearning Journal and The Craig Weiss Group.

You'll start with the basic ASL alphabet, colors, animals, and more nouns before progressing to using ASL for day-to-day situations. As you improve, you'll be able to finger spell names and use complete sentences to sign a narrative. There are Q&A courses focusing on topics like family and adjectives, colors and nouns, personalities, emotions, and more. You'll learn numbers, pronouns, and everyday phrases to help you navigate the world in ASL. By the end of the courses, you'll be able to have full basic conversations with other ASL users and have a great foundation on which to build your skills going forward.

If you want to build an inclusive workspace, learning ASL and encouraging others to learn it as well is a great place to start. For a limited time, you can get all 13 courses in this American Sign Language course bundle for 94 percent off $618 at just $34.99.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

73% of Amazon Corporate Employees Say They're Looking for a New Job After Being Told to Be In-Office 5 Days a Week

Amazon employees are fuming about the company's return-to-office mandate, according to a new survey.

By Erin Davis
Marketing

What America's No. 1 Beer Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Effective Marketing

Modelo upended Bud Light's 20-year reign as America's favorite beer. How they did it is a masterclass in marketing — let me explain.

By Joy Gendusa
Leadership

How Small Business Owners Can Influence Policy and Stay Informed During the Election Season

Strategies for small business owners who are looking to influence policy decisions, stay informed and strengthen their business resiliency ahead of the 2024 election.

By Ben Richmond
Starting a Business

He Started a Multimillion-Dollar Business That Brought Back the Espresso Martini — and Has Some Advice to Save Other Entrepreneurs Time and Money

Tom Baker, co-founder of Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, had a vision for two of Australia's biggest passions.

By Amanda Breen
Science & Technology

This Technology Is Set to Transform the Real Estate Industry — Here's How Entrepreneurs Can Capitalize on It

PropTech is unlocking unprecedented opportunities within the real estate sector.

By Roy Dekel
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel