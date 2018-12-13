Get All Access for $5/mo

Here's Why Focus Is the Ultimate Resource for Achieving Your Goals According to Peter Voogd, the ability to focus is unmatched in its long-term results.

By Peter Voogd

Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd believes that, in most circumstances, focus is more important than intelligence. Voogd cites the words of Avatar director James Cameron, who said that in order to get anything done, you must have laser-like focus; in fact, the director credits his unbridled focus for four years to the success of the huge sci-fi hit.

Voogd explains that whether you are dedicating your focus to short-term or long-term concentration -- you will come to realize what an important role focus can play in your overall life. In order to enhance the amount of focus of your life -- and witness the compounding effect it can have -- Voogd offers a few helpful tips.

One tip is looking at how you are maximizing your time. At one point in his working life, Voogd realized that he needed to implement some discipline into his life, or he would just continue constantly work. He realized that by simply cutting out some time-wasting activities he could completely change how productive he could be over an expanse of a full day.

Add to that Voogd's advice to know what stage of your career and life you are currently in. Voogd shares that throughout his early twenties and some of his late twenties, he was completely comfortable to work constantly. This time of his life represented a time to establish his business and create a foundation he could build off of later.

Click the video to hear more from Voogd on the importance of focus.

Peter Voogd

Leading Authority for Young Entrepreneurs

Peter Voogd is the author of the best selling book 6 Months to 6 Figures, as well as the founder of The Game Changers Academy. He's a leading authority on Gen y leadership who has trainedand inspired well over 4,500 entrepreneurs with his true story of going from dead broke to a six figure income within six months. His podcasts, videos, websites and social media reaches more than 200,000 people monthly.

