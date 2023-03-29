Job Listing 101: Online Hiring Basics

A job listing is often the first interaction job seekers have with your company. Your business can ace online hiring by creating an effective job listing that attracts qualified candidates.

learn more about Entrepreneur Deals

By Entrepreneur Deals

Shutterstock

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In today's job market, online hiring is crucial to any successful HR strategy. More companies have access to a large pool of motivated candidates actively seeking their next opportunity — and hiring them starts with an effective job listing.

A job listing is a detailed description of an open role that outlines the responsibilities and requirements of the position and the company's expectations for the role. Apply these online hiring best practices to your job listings to help your open role stand out among the competition in the overall online hiring arena.

Choose the right job search platform: Job search sites have become essential to the online hiring process, but many platforms exist. ZipRecruiter is popular among employers and job seekers because of its wide reach and user-friendly interface.

With ZipRecruiter, you can post your job listing and reach millions of job seekers on multiple job boards and social media channels with just one click.

Craft an effective job description: Your job listing should clearly outline the requirements, duties, and qualifications for the position you're hiring for. Be specific and highlight the key skills and experience you're looking for, but also include information about your company culture and values.

This will help attract candidates who have the necessary qualifications and fit your company culture.

Set a competitive salary range: Salary is one of the most important factors for job seekers when considering a job offer. Offer a competitive salary range that reflects the market rate for the role. This will attract top talent and help you retain employees in the long run.

Optimize your listing with keywords: Use relevant keywords throughout your job description to ensure that your job listing is prioritized in relevant search results. This will help your job listing appear in searches when job seekers are looking for positions similar to the one you're hiring for.

Review and respond to applications: Prompt communication is essential to maintaining a positive relationship with candidates. ZipRecruiter has a messaging feature that allows employers to communicate directly with candidates who have applied for their job listings. This can be used to ask follow-up questions, schedule interviews, and provide additional information about the position or the company.

Offer remote work: Many candidates today are seeking hybrid and remote work opportunities. Employers can attract top talent by offering flexible work arrangements, including remote work options. Some job search sites like ZipRecruiter have filters that let job seekers search for remote listings only.

Following these tips will help you get started on the right foot when it comes to online hiring. A better job listing can help attract better candidates to help grow your business.
Entrepreneur Deals

Entrepreneur Deals

Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find useful. 

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Hiring Hiring Tips Hiring Employees Job Board

Editor's Pick

Everyone Wants to Get Close to Their Favorite Artist. Here's the Technology Making It a Reality — But Better.
The Highest-Paid, Highest-Profile People in Every Field Know This Communication Strategy
After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.
6 Questions to Ask Before You Begin Your Franchise Search
Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.
He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space in the Naming Game

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

This $150 Lifetime Subscription Could Help Your Business Make International Connections

Train your employees with this subscription to Babbel and be ready for international deals.

By Entrepreneur Store

Growing a Business

Build a Good Relationship With Suppliers

They're your hidden growth assets. Follow these four tips to become a valued customer.

By Bob Reiss

Business News

A Mississippi News Anchor Is Under Fire for Quoting Snoop Dogg

WLBT's Barbara Bassett used the rapper's "fo shizzle" phrase during a live broadcast, causing the station to let her go.

By Jonathan Small

Growing a Business

This Co-Founder Was Kicked Out of Retailers for Pitching a 'Taboo' Beauty Product. Now, Her Multi-Million-Dollar Company Sells It for More Than $20 an Ounce.

Childhood friends and Harvard grads Laura Schubert and Lillian Tung launched Fur to address the problem no one was talking about.

By Amanda Breen

Life Hacks

Use These Words and Gestures to Impress Your Boss

While you don't want to be suck-up, impressing your boss can open the door to endless professional opportunities.

By John Rampton

Thought Leaders

Unlocking Financial Abundance: How Positive Psychology Can Make You a Multimillionaire

Individuals can become multimillionaires by cultivating positive emotions, mindset, gratitude, self-confidence, strong relationships, mindfulness and purpose. By applying these principles, individuals can increase their overall well-being and financial success in their personal and professional life.

By Brian H. Robb