📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Learn Business Analysis From a Seasoned Pro for Just $35 This eight-course bundle could be your guide to a new career.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Andrea Piacquadio

Business is all about efficiency. Becoming an efficient business with limited waste takes time and, more importantly, data. Gathering data is one thing, knowing what to do with it is another. Not everybody knows how to analyze data and draw the best insights from it. That's why businesses trust business analysts to help make data-based decisions to make companies run better and scale faster.

Business analysts make great money, and you can learn what it takes to become on in The Exclusive Business Analysis Certification Bundle with Jeremy Aschenbrenner.

Jeremy Aschenbrenner is a veteran business analyst with more than 1,000 completed projects. He's worked in health care, telecommunications, trucking, consumer goods, financial services, and many more industries, helping businesses reach success.

In this eight-course, 38-hour bundle, Aschenbrenner will give you an introduction to business analysis and the tools you need to help optimize business processes. You'll take a deep dive into flowcharts, using real-world examples to understand how process maps can fundamentally change your perception of a business and help it run more smoothly. You'll learn how to use data to identify and define problems within a business and how to conduct strategic analyses using business analysis. You'll also take a look at Agile, one of the top project management methodologies today and plan a complete project on your own. Before you know it, you'll have the skills you need to analyze and optimize a business from within.

Elevate your career and earning potential by becoming a business analyst. The Exclusive Business Analysis Certification Bundle with Jeremy Aschenbrenner is available now for just $34.99.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Fans Can't Get Over 'Insane' Menu Prices at Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix: 'Missing a Decimal Somewhere'

Welcome to Miami, where an F1 lobster roll costs $280.

By Emily Rella
Marketing

How to Attract Website Visitors in the AI Era — 4 Alternative Channels to Explore

As Google shifts towards generative search results, website owners must adapt their marketing strategies to maintain and grow their audience. Discover proven tactics for expanding your reach and attracting visitors through alternative channels.

By Anat El Hashahar (Anne Moss)
Business News

The Largest Bank in the U.S. Recently Disclosed a Massive Security Flaw, Affecting Nearly Half a Million Retirement Customers

One of the people who had unauthorized access self-reported the issue.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

The Illusion of the Shelf – The Driving Force Behind Infant Formula Shortages, and What Needs to Change

Our nation is poised for another infant formula shortage; competition is crucial in preventing this shortage.

By Ron Belldegrun
Marketing

6 Reasons Why You Should Build Brand Equity Early in Your Business

A well-established brand brings more revenue, has more competitive advantages, and can weather any storm, making it easier to run your business and experiment with new tactics.

By Nikita Korchevskyi
Marketing

Want to Know the Secret to Closing More Sales? 65% of Consumers Say They Will Buy If Your Company Does This.

Encouraging and supporting your employees in their personal branding efforts is not just a strategy for individual growth, but it's also a forward-thinking business approach to elevate your company in a competitive market.

By Christine Wetzler