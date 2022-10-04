Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Momofuku CEO Marguerite Zabar Mariscal on Rising To The Top

Interview with Momofuku CEO Marguerite Zabar Mariscal about playing the long game, finding strategic partnerships, new restaurant technology, and not being obsessed with perfection.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Takeaways

@Momolongplay - Marguerite Mariscal's career at Momofuku began as an intern in charge of social media. Their handle @momolongplay was a reference to LP records.

Toast Momofuku Partnership - Momofuku has a core belief in being omnichannel. Marguerite Mariscal says that partnering with the Toast POS company has played an integral role in ensuring Momofuku remains successful now and into the future.

A Delicious Vision - Along with food delivery, Momofuku has expanded greatly into the retail space. With that said, the company has learned not to obsess with recreating the dish exactly how it is during the indoor dining experience. Instead, creating a different, but still delicious, version of the dishes allows for a more sustainable customer experience.

*****

In 2011 Marguerite Zabar Mariscal was an intern at Momofuku. By age 30 she became CEO for the groundbreaking restaurant company.

Born into a restaurant family, joining the industry was almost destiny for Momofuku CEO Marguerite Zabar Mariscal. But an uncanny attention to detail, and ability to navigate and mirror the high-standards of Momofuku founder David Chang, is what caused her trajectory to skyrocket. She went from being a standout intern to being a hand-selected CEO candidate four years before even stepping into the top leadership role.

Momofuku was founded in 2004 with the opening of David Chang's Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York City. Credited with "the rise of contemporary Asian-American cuisine" by the New York Times and named the "most important restaurant in America" by Bon Appétit magazine, Momofuku has restaurants in the United States and Canada as well as a line of restaurant-grade products for home cooks.

In a 2019 New York Times feature article, Momofuku founder David Chang heaped praise upon his CEO saying, "She's the only person I've ever felt comfortable giving complete carte blanche to, in terms of what Momofuku looks like and what it should be."

Marguerite Mariscal has taken the mantle at Momofuku and continued to run with it. Spending time as Social Media Manager, Director of Communications and Design, Chief of Staff, and Creative Director, she has an intimate knowledge of ins and outs of the Momofuku brand. Her influence on Momofuku is ever-present and palpable in each restaurant and product.

"It was social and design, like the two things that I was really obsessed with," the CEO says of her passions within Momofuku on the Restaurant Influencers podcast hosted by Shawn P. Walchef of CaliBBQ Media. "I think they were all things that other people didn't necessarily want to do. So it became my pet project."

Though she isn't as hands-on as she was when she used to change the font on the company's menus and websites, Mariscal still admits to dabbling in the self-described "fun stuff" as much as possible.

Much like the early innovations and forward-thinking that caused Momofuku to become world famous, a similar approach is now being taken to ensure that the brand's place at the front of the line remains solidified. Partnering with POS system (and Restaurant Influencers sponsor) Toast and other restaurant technology partners has helped greatly. That, coupled with the idea that retail products, such as their Chili Crunch and air dried noodles, don't need to be exact replicas of the in-house restaurant variety, allows Mariscal and company to prioritize sustainable practices.

Momofuku still has plenty of room for sustained growth despite its already grand position in the marketplace. Marguerite Zabar Mariscal is proof positive that when you're good at what you do, people can't ignore you. That hard work and a deep understanding of your role can lead an intern to the top of the company.

***

NOMINATE A RESTAURANT INFLUENCER — Do you know someone who is killing it on social media? Let us know by emailing influencers@calibbq.media or sending the @calibbqmedia team a DM on social media.

ABOUT RESTAURANT INFLUENCERS:

Restaurant Influencers is brought to you by Toast, the powerful restaurant point of sale and management system that helps restaurants improve operations, increase sales and create a better guest experience.

Toast — Powering Successful Restaurants. Learn more about Toast.

DAVO is also a sponsor of Restaurant Influencers. Never worry about sales tax again. Try DAVO and get your first month free.

Latest

Business News

Are You a Social Media Addict? Here's 5 Unexpected Ways to Quit

Is social media the problem behind your lack of focus? Ben Angel discusses the effects of social media on the brain and our ability to focus.

Watch now
Living

Meet the Entrepreneur and Mom Teaching Kids About Volunteering Through Family Projects

The founder of Alltrusits shares how she's helping families talk about topics such as homelessness, bees, clean water, hunger, foster animals and climate action.

Watch now
Leadership

Chef Robert Irvine on Making a Difference in Hospitality — and the World

Interview with World-Famous Chef and Philanthropist Robert Irvine of The Robert Irvine Brand Family about supporting others, embracing a military culture in business, and the essence of leadership.

Watch now
Business News

How to Unlock Your Company's Value in the 'Circular Economy'

Michael Smith of Regeneration.VC shares how the circular economy works and why it's good for business and our planet.

Watch now
Business News

BBQ Icon Rodney Scott on Blazing Your Own Path in the Restaurant Business

Interview with famed pitmaster and food entrepreneur Rodney Scott of Rodney Scott's BBQ about every day being a good day, the truth behind "overnight" celebrity, and how cooking with soul is vital to sustained success.

Watch now
Living

3 Easy Ways To Be More Motivated

Want to tackle your to-do list in just two weeks? In this video, Ben Angel tells you how.

Watch now
Starting a Business

The Founder of Mindvalley Wants to Transform and Reinvent Education. Here's Why.

The founder of Mindvalley shares why he started his platform and discusses his new book, "The 6 Phase Meditation Method."

Watch now
Starting a Business

This Teacher-Turned-Entrepreneur Started Tutoring Kids in Parks and Churches. Today, She Runs an Education Company with Nearly One Million Followers

The CEO and founder of Big City Readers talk about why she's on a mission to make reading fun for kids and their parents. Plus, what to do if you're afraid to take a leap in your career.

Watch now
Thought Leaders

Melissa Villanueva of Brewpoint Coffee on Creating Avenues for Café Owners of Color

Interview with Brewpoint Coffee CEO and Founder Melissa Villanueva about balancing community and larger ambitions, creating opportunities for people of color, and equity and inclusion in business.

Watch now
Living

4 Easy Ways to Make More Money By Training Your Brain

Mental rehearsal is a powerful psychological technique that's used by athletes, billionaires, and entrepreneurs to achieve their goals.

Watch now
Social Media

5 Tips to Help You Go from Camera-Shy to Camera-Ready

Media trainer Jessica Abo reveals her go-to production tips so you can feel more confident for your next on-air appearance, pitch, or presentation.

Watch now
Business News

Shone Tran of Chicken Meets Rice on Stepping into Food Entrepreneurship

Interview with Chicken Meets Rice co-founder Shone Tran about pulling inspiration from tragedy, taking small steps, and thriving in business with your best friend.

Watch now
Living

Try This 15-Minute Million Dollar Morning Routine To Energize Your Day

Here are six steps you can take to amplify your energy and grow your income.

Watch now
Growing a Business

This Is Why Being a Podcast Guest Can Transform Your Personal Brand

The Founder and CEO of Scout's Agency shares why a "podcast tour" is the new PR strategy for thought-leaders.

Watch now
Social Media

Samantha Trottier and Hernan Regiardo of Mate Society on Creating Content People Like

Interview with Mate Society founders about authentic online connections, making money in the creator economy, and choosing the right brand deals.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • placeholder image

    Creative Conversations in Advertising
    Conversations with the smartest creators behind the best ads in years’ past and present.
  • placeholder image

    Anatomy Of An Ad
    The makers behind Cannes Lions award-winning ads break down the creative process and define what makes content impactful.
  • placeholder image

    Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • placeholder image

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • placeholder image

    That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • placeholder image

    Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.