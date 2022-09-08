Now's Your Chance to Land $25,000 from Amazon Business to Help Your Business Grow

Maybe you've recently turned your side hustle into a full-time business. Maybe you're further along on your entrepreneurial journey, with a team you've hired and you're ready to make the next big step. Whatever your reason for pursuing growth, the team at Amazon Business wants to help.

Amazon Business

Amazon Business is launching a dedicated event, Small Business Month, this September to celebrate small businesses with exclusive savings and grants.

Today, Amazon Business is launching grants awarding more than $255,000 (terms apply) to a handful of growing small businesses. No strings attached. The award money can be spent any way the businesses see fit.

Grant award types include:

Grand Prize Number of recipients: 1 Monetary Grant: $25,000

Finalists Number of recipients: 4 Monetary Grant: $20,000

Semi-Finalists Number of recipients: 10 Monetary Grant: $15,000



Interested? You should be. To apply, applicants must be an Amazon Business customer. Not a customer? Register here. Applicants must also be based in the U.S. and have annual revenues of $1 million or less. One entry permitted per Amazon Business account and all applicants need to be 18 years of age or older.

Applications are due September 30. When applying, businesses will be asked:

Why did you start your business? What is your business' mission or vision? How does your business innovate or add value for your customers? How would receiving the grant help you? What is a large problem your company faced and how did you persevere? How does your business give back to the community?

Only fully completed applications will be considered. Entrepreneur.com will select 15 small businesses grant applicants who will move to the next round where existing Amazon Business customers will vote for their favorite businesses between October 10 – October 20. Amazon Business will announce the recipients on October 25.

In addition to monetary grants, all winners will receive prizes related to Amazon Business services and offerings—such as a free Business Prime account, and more.

Ready to throw your hat in the ring? Click here to submit your application today. Deadline to apply is September 30, 2022.