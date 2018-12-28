Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Personality Tests Are Flawed: Here's What You Really Need to Know

Have you ever wondered why personality tests don't truly reflect who you are?

By

Have you ever wondered why your personality test result isn't reflective of who you are all of the time?

There's a very specific reason as to why.

Join bestselling author and Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel today for this powerful 12-part series, 60 Seconds to Unstoppable Series, to uncover why personality test results are flawed, as well as why your energy levels play a critical role in your cognitive abilities and behaviour.

Want to become unstoppable in business and in life? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out what's really holding you back and be sure to grab a copy of Angel's brand-new book, Unstoppable, today.

Related: What's Really Holding You Back From Achieving Your Goals?

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Latest

Productivity

60 Second Business Tips: Three Ways to Boost Your Productivity

Business development consultant Terry Rice shares simple ways to get more done.

Watch now
Growing a Business

Ryan Peters of Peters Pasta on Making Content Creation into a Business

Interview with content creator and Peters Pasta founder Ryan Peters about going viral on TikTok, transitioning to full-time content creation, and picking the right brand partners for collaboration.

Watch now
Employee Experience & Recruiting

How This Entrepreneur Went From Broke to $2.3 Million in Sales

He used the '3 E Method' to turn around a failing business in a few short months.

Watch now
Leadership

Chef Joe Isidori of Arthur & Sons NY Italian on Finding Your Authentic Voice

Interview with restaurateur Joe Isidori about opening Arthur & Sons NY Italian, modern restaurant culture, and leveraging social media as a wellness tool.

Watch now
Growing a Business

The No.1 Most Bankable Skill You Must Have to Succeed in 2023

If you don't foster this skill, you'll fall behind the pack financially and professionally in 2023.

Watch now
Leadership

We Need to Talk About This Forgotten Human Skill to Win at Sales

The founder of Make Money Your Honey is teaching people the skills they need to close future deals and she's starting with having face-to-face conversations.

Watch now
Money & Finance

This Web3 Data Warehouse Wants to Bring Big Data Analytics to the Blockchain

The co-founder and CEO of Space and Time talks about his company and why blockchains matter.

Watch now
Science & Technology

Kabbage from American Express CMO Brett Sussman on Supporting Small Businesses with TikTok

Interview with Brett Sussman of Kabbage from American Express about helping small businesses with a new TikTok collaboration, branding and marketing online, and the future of shopping on social media.

Watch now
Living

Working Moms — Especially New Ones — Are Struggling. This Company Created One Less Thing to Worry About.

The founder of Ceres Chill shares how her company is helping moms in their baby-feeding journeys.

Watch now
Starting a Business

Would You Say No to a $2 Million Investment Offer?

On this episode of 'Elevator Pitch,' things go very, very big.

Watch now
Leadership

Virtual Dining Concepts CEO Stephanie Sollers on the Creator Economy

Interview with CEO of Virtual Dining Concepts Stephanie Sollers about branding and marketing in the creator economy, the importance of storytelling, and working with Mr. Beast, Faze Clan, and other icons.

Watch now
Living

3 Ways to Achieve Superhuman Focus in 14 Days

Regardless of what goals you want to achieve in 2023 and beyond, there is one skill you'll need above all else.

Watch now
Living

This Biomedical Engineer Set Out on a Mission to Provide Other Moms With The Support She Lacked That Left Her Broken

The founder and CEO of SimpliFed shares how her company supports all parents through their baby-feeding journey from pregnancy to weaning.

Watch now
Growing a Business

The Surprise Move That Resulted in a $100K Investment

On this episode of 'Elevator Pitch,' one entrepreneur literally moves our board of investors.

Watch now
Leadership

CNBC's Julia Boorstin Shares What Happens When Women Lead

Journalist and author Julia Boorstin sits down with Jessica Abo to discuss her new book When Women Lead, What They Achieve, Why They Succeed, and How We Can Learn From Them.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • 5-Minute Mentor
    Our mentors sit down with small business owners to find solutions to their most pressing pain points — in five minutes or less.

  • No Drama Office
    Working in an office can be crazy — but it doesn't have to be! In this new comedy series, watch as people learn to navigate the twists and turns that come with the nationwide return to the workplace.

  • Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.

  • That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.

  • Restaurant Influencers
    Every week host and restaurant owner Shawn P. Walchef talks with leaders in restaurant and hospitality about their secrets to finding success with customers and growing a brand online.

  • Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.