3 Ways New Amazon Sellers Can Stand Out From the Crowd on Prime Day Stand out and drive sales as a new Amazon seller on Prime Day with these three simple and proven tactics.

By Tanner Rankin

While Prime Day has become a staple for bringing masses of customers to Amazon for fantastic deals, Amazon sellers know that translates to more competition for them to get their deals found. That means, having your Prime Day deals featured on Amazon's crowded Prime Day landing pages is difficult for established big-name brands, let alone new Amazon sellers.

New Amazon sellers can't rely on the on-Amazon placements to get their Prime Day Deals seen by customers.

That said, every year, new Amazon sellers succeed on Prime Day because they've learned that the true key to driving Prime Day sales is off of Amazon and not on Amazon. As a new Amazon seller, these are the three most important things I recommend as an Amazon consultant to focus on to stand out from the crowd on Prime Day.

1. Amazon Influencers

Prime Day has been a staple for consumers since it began in July 2015, which means consumers are ready ahead of time, researching deals on items they want to buy on Prime Day. Where do they go to research? They go to the number one and number two search engines in the world — Google and YouTube, respectively.

Leading up to Prime Day, consumers search Google and Youtube for "best Prime Day deals on (insert product or product category here)" and also read articles on Google News, Apple News and Flipboard about the same. Your customers are trying to find out if what they want to buy will be on sale on Prime Day. So, let them know.

Your goal as a new Amazon seller to stand out from the crowd is to get in front of customers off Amazon to let them know your items will be on sale on Prime Day on Amazon.

Here's how it works:

  1. Do searches on Google and YouTube for "Best Prime Day Deals on (your product or product category). EXAMPLE: "Best Prime Day Deals on patio furniture"

  2. You will get last year's results and write down all of the websites and YouTube channels that show up prominently. Now you know who covers Prime Day for your space.

  3. Follow them on social media, engage with them, then reach out to them and let them know about your Prime Day deal.

There's an added benefit here, too — since we know Amazon likes it when you drive external traffic, this helps boost your on-Amazon SEO as well. What's more, partnering with Amazon Influencers is a great way to increase sales on Amazon all year round.

2. Social media advertising

You're likely already driving traffic from social media ads to your Amazon Store and product detail pages using Amazon Attribution links. If you're not, you should be.

That said, you're going to want to have your audience targeting dialed in leading up to Prime Day. Since you won't have the visibility on Amazon to promote your deal, you'll need as much visibility off of Amazon as you can get.

Here's how it works:

  1. Prepare videos and images showcasing what your product is, what the savings are on the deal and how your customer would benefit. Don't forget to add a sense of urgency letting customers know this is only for Prime Day.

  2. Run the ads to your audiences that you've created for brand awareness. This is the time to venture out past buyer intent targeting and cast a wider net so you reach potential customers who wouldn't normally try a new brand.

  3. Use your Amazon Attribution link so you can get up to 10% cash back for the sales you drive to Amazon from the Brand Referral Bonus program.

Don't ignore all of the potential off of Amazon when focusing on increasing product sales on Amazon.

3. Advertorials + native advertising

Method three combines Amazon Influencers with advertising into one powerhouse of a tactic for new Amazon sellers to stand out from the crowd on Prime Day.

Advertorials are review articles with click-worthy headlines that do well on Google, Social Media, Apple News, Google News, Flipboard and more. What sounds better? "Hamilton Beach Food Processor Review" or "This $30 Kitchen Gadget Changed My Life?"

The advertorial sounds better because it pre-stages the customer, evokes fear of missing out and communicates the significance of the benefit of the product that lies beyond the click. The customer is ready to buy before they even read the article.

Native advertising takes content like advertorial articles and amplifies them out on major publications and platforms with huge audiences among other places. The best part? They look "native" to that major publication or platform — in other words, like articles that are supposed to be on that major publication or platform.

Here's how it works:

  1. Partner with nano and micro-influencers on articles like "This Prime Day Deal Will Change How You Garden Forever." Since you'll be amplifying the content through native advertising, you can partner with nano-influencers but get mega-influencer reach.

  2. Once the article goes live, amplify it to target audiences enthusiastic about your subject matter through native advertising.

  3. Turn off the native ads after Prime Day concludes.

Don't forget to use your Amazon Attribution links in the advertorial.

Those are the top three methods, but there are a few honorable mentions.

Honorable mentions

  • Email marketing: Since many new Amazon sellers likely haven't built up their email lists yet, this falls as an honorable mention, but it doesn't mean it is any less important. If you aren't building an email list to promote your Amazon products, you'll want to start right away.

  • Amazon Storefront: Redesign the above-the-fold section of your Amazon Storefront homepage to showcase your Prime Day Deals.

  • Sponsored Brands ads: Don't forget to run Sponsored Brands ads to your Amazon Storefront for customers to see your Prime Day Deals.

  • Sponsored Products ads: You won't want to miss out on customers searching for specific products on Amazon for Prime Day Deals. Show up in product search results with the coveted Prime Day Deal badge by running Sponsored Products ads.

New Amazon sellers can cut through the noise on Amazon Prime Day by venturing off Amazon and sticking to tried and true best practices to drive their Amazon Prime Day sales.

Tanner Rankin

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

CEO at The Source Approach & Referazon

For 10+ years as an author, speaker, Fractional CMO & CEO at The Source Approach – eCommerce Consultancy & Referazon – Amazon Influencer Search & CRM, Tanner Rankin has helped brands thrive at eCommerce quicker & easier.

