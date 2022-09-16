Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The days when salespeople would rely on a Rolodex and a phone are long gone. In today's tech-driven world, the most effective sales teams rely heavily on a variety of sales that streamlines their work and helps them engage more effectively with prospects and leads.

In the broadest sense, the sales stack refers to all sales software that a company might use as part of its operations. But to build out a sales stack that truly drives results, a deeper understanding is needed.