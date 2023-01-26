This is What You Need in Your 5-Year Marketing Plan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We've all heard the interview question, "Where do you see yourself in five years?" Marketers routinely take that question and apply it to their marketing strategies. They figure out what they want to achieve and then develop actionable steps to get there. Keep in mind, these plans aren't designed to be all-encompassing. They serve as a guidebook for different scenarios while getting the team thinking about what they'd like to accomplish long-term.

Your five-year plan is a way to build an overarching metric for how you're doing — or how you plan to do over the next half-decade. There are many things to consider when building your plan — here are a few to look at carefully:

The 3 key buckets

A successful five-year marketing plan should fixate on three main questions:

What assumptions can you make about the next five years within your company? What goals do you want to achieve? What are the metrics you'll use to measure those goals?

Assumptions are what you think won't change in the business over the next five years. For example, you might assume that you will continue using particular vendors or that packaging costs will remain stable. From there, you can determine your goals — like boosting sales by 50% or converting 10,000 new customers. The metrics that measure your progress might be units sold or your company's market share. It's essential to include both readily-accessible metrics — such as website views — and brand metrics that might be a bit harder to come by, such as the associations your customers have made with your products or company.

Importantly, there's no "right" or "wrong" when it comes to answering these questions. Every business has its own vision, resources and position, which all influence its marketing strategy. The aim is to develop a plan that will produce the most desirable outcome for you, rather than worrying about what other businesses have the capacity to do.

Narrowing your focus

Just like consumer preferences, marketing tactics are constantly shifting. Social media demonstrates this well. Because social media platforms have skyrocketed over the past two decades, marketers no longer rely solely on traditional platforms such as print or television ads. And even within social media, things aren't constant. TikTok has become one of the fastest-growing platforms, quickly overtaking Facebook.

With so many options, your marketing plan must keep a narrow focus. For some companies, TikTok doesn't matter. They can't yet measure the return they're getting from the platform, so this isn't exactly a feasible opportunity. Don't be tempted to try everything or be everywhere. It's a matter of isolating what you practically can use to give you the insights that will help you.

Two questions will help focus your strategy:

How do your goals compare to last year?

What are you striving for (e.g., enhancing the brand vs. increasing brand awareness)?

How you answer those questions will help you identify where and how to focus your efforts so you don't get lost in a bunch of small, irrelevant tactics.

Using your budget

Most people think of budgets as being stable or hard data — but almost all companies work with unknowns. In reality, the best they can do is come up with an educated guess that seems to make sense – a ballpark range. Because nobody can plan with certainty for every scenario — and because it's so easy to become overwhelmed with an infinite range of outcomes — it's advisable to lean on a few key financial assumptions and build a strategy around those.

Once you have a budget figure to work with, create high and low projections for everything you want to do. Let's say the aim is to get to 50% brand awareness. What would your plan look like if you exceeded that and got to 75%? Alternatively, what would you do if awareness went down to 25%? Creating these high and low projections will let you design a more flexible approach and avoid being caught too off guard.

As you come up with your main scenarios and high-low projections, think about the key internal drivers you'll need to address next year. Consider the risks, and assess whether you'll have the data, technology and skills to develop and maintain what you expect to put forward. Keep in mind that it's more important to pivot when issues come up than to predict what's going to happen accurately.

Paint flexibly within your broad strokes

A five-year marketing plan paints a broad, long-term picture of how you'll communicate with your audience while giving details about your projected products or services. It includes assumptions and factors that aren't necessarily static, so you have to approach it with a grain of salt and be ready to shift gears if the plan doesn't work.

Even so, if you stick to three key buckets (assumptions, goals and metrics), keep your tactical focus narrow and incorporate multiple projections in your budget, you should end up with a strategy that blends the data and flexibility needed to strive in a changing world. Because annual marketing plans need to connect to your long-term marketing vision, let the annual marketing meetings serve as check-in points to keep your longer-term marketing plan relevant and viable.