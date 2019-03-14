This Simple Acronym Will Help You Foster Effective Team-Building Skills

To develop a successful business, focus on developing a strong team.

By Mike Phillips

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mike Phillips discusses his "TEAM" concept, a framework for nurturing teamwork within a business. The acronym is as follows:

  1. Train. The training process should be organized on a schedule and planned beforehand.
  2. Empower. Leaders are usually individuals who like to maintain control, but in order to keep your team happy and motivated to work, you have to pay special attention to empower your employees.
  3. Act. Though you may have a capable team behind you, you must continue to lead and take action. Even if the actions seem small, they will communicate to your team you care and are still involved.
  4. Move ahead. Make sure you are always charging on and making progress.

Mike Phillips

Digital Executive, Motivational Speaker, and Leadership Coach

Michael "Mike" Phillips is a Digital Executive, Motivational Speaker, and Leadership Coach. He has more than 25 years in coaching and leadership. Mike hosts a weekly podcast for sales and leadership titled "The FRONT." One of Mike's driving purposes is to help YOU grow and go further in business and to develop the next generation of business leaders.

