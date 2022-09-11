This Toolkit Helps You Convert Leads into Customers

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Great lead generation is a crucial key to growing your business. But arguably even more important, is having the tools to turn those leads into paying customers. You want to make powerful connections with your potential buyers and prospects, and LINKEM gives you a simple, powerful toolkit to help you unify all of your online and offline content to help your prospects navigate your messaging as seamlessly as possible.

LINKEM

LINKEM is a useful program that lets you shorten any long URL, and create dynamic QR codes, Bio Pages, branded overlays, and splash pages. By building memorable shortlinks from long URLs, you can scale your email, SMS, web , and more with simplified links that help people find what they're looking for. You can overlay your custom message that links back to you onto any piece of content, adding CTAs, coupon codes, newsletter signups, and other actions. You can also use these links to track, capture, and retarget everyone who clicks on them through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google Ads, and more sources.

The QR codes service allows you to make massive amounts of information available to people with a simple scan of their smartphone. You can print them on signs, posters, and stickers to take your digital presence with you to a conference and update content and links without having to generate new codes. You can also create and track mobile landing pages to drive to from QR codes using 50 background templates and a mobile-friendly design that appears perfectly across devices — all without needing any technical skills.

Prospecting is hard. But it's a lot easier when you have a toolkit to follow up and turn those leads into customers. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to LINKEM for 89 percent off $449 at just $49.

Prices are subject to change.