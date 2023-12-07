Why Did the Menendez Brothers Murder Their Parents? A Shocking Tale of Money and Abuse. On this episode of "Dirty Money," we dive into the gruesome tale of an infamous double murder that shocked the nation.

By Dan Bova

Ted Soqui | Getty Images

On August 20, 1989, Jose Menendez, 45, and his wife Kitty, 47, were brutally murdered in their Beverly Hills mansion. Their sons Erik and Lyle were accused of the murder in what seemed like an open-and-shut case — they wanted to collect their parents' insurance. But a sensational trial revealed that there was something even more nefarious going on at their mansion on Elm Avenue. Nearly 25 years after the murders that shook the world, we revisit this notorious case. Was this a case of greed gone horribly wrong or a sad story of abuse and self-defense?

About Dirty Money

Dirty Money is a new podcast series from Entrepreneur Media telling the tales of legendary scammers, con artists, and barely-legal lowlifes who stop at nothing to bilk their marks of millions. Hosted by Entrepreneur editors Dan Bova and Jon Small, the podcast takes a deep dive into the deviants behind the deeds.
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim and Spy magazine. Check out his latest humor books for kids, including Wendell the Werewolf, Road & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, and The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff.

