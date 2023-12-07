On this episode of "Dirty Money," we dive into the gruesome tale of an infamous double murder that shocked the nation.

On August 20, 1989, Jose Menendez, 45, and his wife Kitty, 47, were brutally murdered in their Beverly Hills mansion. Their sons Erik and Lyle were accused of the murder in what seemed like an open-and-shut case — they wanted to collect their parents' insurance. But a sensational trial revealed that there was something even more nefarious going on at their mansion on Elm Avenue. Nearly 25 years after the murders that shook the world, we revisit this notorious case. Was this a case of greed gone horribly wrong or a sad story of abuse and self-defense?

