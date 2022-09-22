WordLift Can Help Your Content Rank Better

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's hard enough to make your business stand out from competitors in a highly competitive marketplace. It doesn't help that it seems like Google changes its search engine algorithm twice a week. One of the most effective, affordable ways to reach new audiences is through SEO writing, but it can feel like an overwhelming, fruitless task sometimes.

WordLift

Whether you're a freelancer who does a lot of content writing for a living or an entrepreneur looking for ways to grow your business, WordLift is an SEO tool that can help your content thrive.

To make your website rank higher and drive more organic content, you need to rely on entities more than keywords, which is exactly what WordLift helps you do. This simple extension lets you perform semantic keyword research and create a JSON-LD that communicates to Google what your content is all about. WordLift lets you analyze search queries you want to rank for by looking at Google SERPs and extracting the entities that matter the most to your preferred topics. Build the JSON-LD, import to your CMS (WordLift will recognize and optimize automatically), and you'll soon find your content ranks higher in Google search results.

WordLift also helps you optimize existing content or create new content from scratch. The fast and user-friendly service lets you save time with automatic search functions and entity importing, and gives you the flexibility to always search for specific query tags whenever you want to target for specific keywords or entities. With a Medium subscription, you'll be able to analyze up to 500 queries per month. A Premium subscription brings that number up to 2,000.

Find out why WordLift has earned 4.8/5-star ratings from both Capterra and GetApp. Grab a lifetime subscription to WordLift SEO Tool today for just $49. Or, get a Premium subscription for just $99.

Prices subject to change.