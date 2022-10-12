You Won't Find Anywhere Else: Entrepreneurs Will Love This Deal on Microsoft Office and More

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're running a business, you have to wear a lot of hats. That's why having expertise in Microsoft Office is so valuable. The world's leading office suite can help you with everything from writing up contracts to business analysis, client pitching, and much more.

StackCommerce

But during our special Deal Days promotion, a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows can also come with a bonus: finance courses from one of the web's best instructors, Chris Haroun.

This is a bundle you won't find anywhere else. Of course, you'll get a lifetime license to MS Office for Windows, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access — everything you need to successfully manage your business. Plus, the updated ribbon tool makes Microsoft Office Professional 2021 more seamless than ever to work with, allowing you to access customizations, features, and tools for all of your programs from a single bar.

In addition to MS Office, you'll get three of Haroun's best-selling finance and business courses. An award-winning business school professor, venture capitalist, and Columbia MBA graduate, Haroun has raised and managed more than $1 billion in his career, with experience at hedge fund giant Citadel, consulting firm Accenture, and Goldman Sachs. He's currently a venture partner at a San Francisco VC firm.

In these courses, you'll get an introduction to finance, accounting, modeling, and valuation, take a deep dive into financial analysis and investing, and much more. You'll also get Haroun's best-selling An Entire MBA in 1 Course, a seven-hour course that teaches you everything you need to know about business, from ideation to IPO.

Make your life easier and raise your earning potential. Through October 12, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows + Finance Courses from Chris Haroun for just $39.99.

Prices subject to change.