Your Step-by-Step Guide to Overcoming a Business Crisis Don't panic, take a deep breath and listen.

By John Boitnott

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

izusek | Getty Images

As a business owner, you must be prepared for a crisis. You'll encounter any number of setbacks ranging from mild dustups of confusion and frustration all the way up to category five storms that threaten your company's very survival.

Weathering a crisis successfully takes attentiveness, good planning, and well-developed business systems that are already in place. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to overcome your company's next crisis successfully.

1. Spot the crisis before it develops.

Of course, no one has a crystal ball to pinpoint a crisis on the horizon in all situations. You can, however, be proactive in designing and implementing systems that spot signs of impending trouble. Entrepreneurs need social listening tools on their side, as well as foresight and creative thinking.

You don't need that crystal ball, really, when it comes down to it. Simply give some thought to thinking about what could go wrong, and what that might look like. Then create at least a basic crisis response plan with the input of key personnel that can be implemented when necessary.

2. Use social media in an open yet controlled way.

Without doubt, social media has revolutionized company-to-customer communications. This is especially true with customer service. However, you can and should also use these channels to identify looming brand crises, as well as to respond to and manage them.

Use your brand's social media channels to calm rough seas, not fan flames of dissent. It's easy to take an aggressive stance and defend your brand's reputation when it's being challenged. But the better approach is to stay "LIT":

  • Listening: Listen to what people say. Monitor conversations about and mentions of your brand.
  • Involvement: Stay involved in discussions, even if it's just to say, "We're listening, and we are grateful for your input."
  • Transparency: Whatever you do, definitely don't delete comments on your Facebook page, blog or elsewhere just because they're critical. Attempting to silence the critics will only backfire.

Always start by at least acknowledging the issue. Radio silence usually inflames already stirred-up emotions. It creates more drama. It's natural to want to refrain from commenting until you've gathered more factual information. However, even a statement along the lines of "we are aware of the issue and are conducting our own internal investigation, and we'll respond more when we've concluded that process" will help reassure your audience that you're on top of the matter.

Related: How You Should Be Rethinking Social to Minimize Your Next Brand Crisis

3. Practice active, deep listening during the crisis.

Listening deeply to conversations surrounding your brand can be very uncomfortable and even provoke significant anxiety. No one wants to listen to someone else criticize them harshly, even when you know there's some truth to the accusations.

Yet that's exactly the right move to make. Managing a public crisis is like a delicate negotiation, except that you're negotiating with a nameless, faceless mob. And the first principle for any skilled negotiator is to listen deeply and carefully to the other side.

Sometimes all it takes to turn an angry customer into a thrilled one is your full attention and an apology. Other times, the angry customer simply wants to be heard. If you can head off the stampede before it happens, everyone wins. If you can't, at least you listened enough to know what's at stake.

Related: 7 Ways to Recover After a Reputation Crisis

4. Get input from trusted mentors and advisors.

When tempers flare and criticism spreads, you may want to seek out counsel from your own advisory panel. Consider forming your own ad hoc council of "elders." Seek people who work in your field or have more experience than you (ideally, both). These folks can advise you more fully on your best next steps.

Relying on input from advisors means you may get conflicting pieces of advice. You'll need to process those conflicts in some way. Take into consideration the length and experience backing up those conflicting statements. Then, use your own intuition to make a decision on how to proceed.

Related: Use These 7 Emotional Intelligence Tips to Be a Better Leader

5. Know when to hire professional PR firms and attorneys.

In those fever-pitch conflicts when the fire is spreading far more quickly than you can put it out, hire a professional public relations firm. If civil or criminal legal exposure is a potential outcome, also retain the services of an experienced business law firm in your jurisdiction. Don't make it worse by attempting to control a situation that's already out of control.

In the final analysis, all you can do, and all anyone else can expect you to do, is to make the best decision you can. After that, be willing to take responsibility for the consequences of that decision. Take the time to listen to your critics, explore your options and seek the best advice you can before you make that final decision.

Wavy Line
John Boitnott

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP

Journalist, Digital Media Consultant and Investor

John Boitnott is a longtime digital media consultant and journalist living in San Francisco. He's written for Venturebeat, USA Today and FastCompany.

Editor's Pick

She's Been Coding Since Age 7 and Presented Her Life-Saving App to Tim Cook Last Year. Now 17, She's on Track to Solve Even Bigger Problems.
Lock
I Helped Grow 4 Unicorns Over 10 Years That Generated $18 Billion in Online Revenues. Here's What I've Learned.
Lock
Want to Break Bad Habits and Supercharge Your Business? Use This Technique.
Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business
Lock
Don't Have Any Clients But Need Customer Testimonials? Follow These 3 Tricks To Boost Your Rep.
Why Are Some Wines More Expensive Than Others? A Top Winemaker Gives a Full-Bodied Explanation.

Related Topics

Social Media Leadership Crisis Management Emotional Intelligence active listening

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

'All Hell Is Going to Break Loose': Barbara Corcoran Issues Warning About Real Estate Market, Interest Rates

The "Shark Tank" star appeared on FOX Business' "The Claman Countdown" this week.

By Emily Rella
Business Plans

How to Change Careers: A Step-by-Step Guide

Want to make a career change without compromising your finances or future? Check out this step-by-step guide on how to change careers to learn more.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Career

The Best Paying Jobs in Consumer Services

Are you looking for a job that pays well in consumer services? Check out this comprehensive breakdown to learn all you need to know.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Money & Finance

What Is Annual Income? Here's How to Calculate It.

Want to know how much money your business or personal budget brings in each year? Discover how to calculate annual income in this detailed guide.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren
Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore