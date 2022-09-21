ZipRecruiter vs. LinkedIn: Which Is the Better Job Search Site?
Two popular hiring platforms streamline the hiring process for businesses. But how do they compare?
Hiring new employees is a big deal, regardless of your company size. Between recruiting, onboarding, and investing in someone's career, you want to get hiring done right the first time—that's why businesses leverage popular job search sites like ZipRecruiter and LinkedIn.
Job platforms simplify the hiring process and help recruiters find the right fit for hard-to-fill positions. Not only can they get your available listings in front of thousands of users, but many can also give you a competitive advantage by helping you target job seekers that meet your criteria.
ZipRecruiter and LinkedIn offer a range of hiring solutions and tools that optimize recruiting. Explore the similarities and differences to determine the best job search site for your organization.
ZipRecruiter
ZipRecruiter distributes your job listings to more than 100 job sites with a single click. Notable features include AI matching technology which finds candidates that match your criteria and invites them to apply, Applicant Tracking System integration and an intuitive dashboard that offers valuable insights. Rated as the #1 job site in the U.S.1
It's also popular among job seekers and recruiters for its seamless user experience and track record of helping companies discover quality talent.
Pros of ZipRecruiter:
- AI matching technology finds relevant candidates and invites them to apply
- #1 rated job search app on IOS and Android2 lets candidates apply on the go
- Offers customizable job description templates
- Free for job seekers
- Screening questions on job posts saves hiring teams time
Cons of ZipRecruiter:
- Free trial requires credit card
- Does not include social recruiting
LinkedIn Talent Solutions
Primarily known as a professional networking platform, LinkedIn is also becoming a destination for job seekers. Users can filter openings by industry, experience level and location while seeing if they have any professional connections at certain companies. LinkedIn uses a pay-per-click pricing model and offers sponsored ads that appear higher on searches.
Pros of LinkedIn:
- High traffic website
- Leverages your company's professional network to find applicants
- Includes skills assessment in job postings
Cons of LinkedIn:
- Lack of job aggregation
- Does not offer phone support
- Does not have a resume database
- Premium features can be expensive
The Verdict
While both job search sites are effective hiring resources, ZipRecruiter's ease of use, powerful AI matching technology and access to insights make the hiring process seamless from start to finish. It can be a valuable investment for growing companies planning to scale and small businesses seeking a competitive edge to hire quality talent.
1 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of January 1, 2022
2 Based on job seeker app ratings, Feb 2021 from AppFollow for ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Craigslist, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.
