ZipRecruiter vs. LinkedIn: Which Is the Better Job Search Site?

Hiring new employees is a big deal, regardless of your company size. Between recruiting, onboarding, and investing in someone's career, you want to get hiring done right the first time—that's why businesses leverage popular job search sites like ZipRecruiter and LinkedIn.

Job platforms simplify the hiring process and help recruiters find the right fit for hard-to-fill positions. Not only can they get your available listings in front of thousands of users, but many can also give you a competitive advantage by helping you target job seekers that meet your criteria.

ZipRecruiter and LinkedIn offer a range of hiring solutions and tools that optimize recruiting. Explore the similarities and differences to determine the best job search site for your organization.

ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter distributes your job listings to more than 100 job sites with a single click. Notable features include AI matching technology which finds candidates that match your criteria and invites them to apply, Applicant Tracking System integration and an intuitive dashboard that offers valuable insights. Rated as the #1 job site in the U.S.1

It's also popular among job seekers and recruiters for its seamless user experience and track record of helping companies discover quality talent.

Pros of ZipRecruiter:

AI matching technology finds relevant candidates and invites them to apply

#1 rated job search app on IOS and Android 2 lets candidates apply on the go

lets candidates apply on the go Offers customizable job description templates

Free for job seekers

Screening questions on job posts saves hiring teams time

Cons of ZipRecruiter:

Free trial requires credit card

Does not include social recruiting

LinkedIn Talent Solutions

Primarily known as a professional networking platform, LinkedIn is also becoming a destination for job seekers. Users can filter openings by industry, experience level and location while seeing if they have any professional connections at certain companies. LinkedIn uses a pay-per-click pricing model and offers sponsored ads that appear higher on searches.

Pros of LinkedIn:

High traffic website

Leverages your company's professional network to find applicants

Includes skills assessment in job postings

Cons of LinkedIn:

Lack of job aggregation

Does not offer phone support

Does not have a resume database

Premium features can be expensive

The Verdict

While both job search sites are effective hiring resources, ZipRecruiter's ease of use, powerful AI matching technology and access to insights make the hiring process seamless from start to finish. It can be a valuable investment for growing companies planning to scale and small businesses seeking a competitive edge to hire quality talent.

1 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of January 1, 2022

2 Based on job seeker app ratings, Feb 2021 from AppFollow for ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Craigslist, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.