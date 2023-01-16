3 Simple Ways to Show Your Employees You Care

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Leadership is about more than just giving orders and making decisions. It's about guiding and motivating your team to achieve common goals, and one of the most effective ways to motivate your employees is by showing them you care about them as individuals.

I've seen this time and time again as the CEO of StoneAge. I recall several years ago when a key team member called to tell me he was considering leaving the company. "I received another job offer, Kerry, and I am considering taking it," he told me tentatively. "I've got too much going on in my life, and this new role will keep me closer to home, which I need right now." Instead of getting upset, I asked him about the offer and what drove him to consider looking outside the company for a new job.

Soon, it was clear that he didn't really want to leave; he just needed some time to get his life in order. So, we agreed that he would take a month-long sabbatical to focus on his family and personal life. He came back refreshed, focused and committed. Last week, he and I talked about his sabbatical and its impact on his life. He said, "Kerry, I will go to the ends of the Earth with you and StoneAge. Thank you for caring about my well-being. I wouldn't want to work for anyone else."

Related: 4 Ways Employers Should Show Their Employees They Care

Ways to show your employees you care

Who doesn't want to hear these kinds of statements from their employees? A leader can do nothing more impactful than inspire their team members to live their very best lives. Here are some things you can do today to show your team you care about them:

1. Offer opportunities for personal and professional development: This can include training programs, mentorship programs or opportunities to take on new responsibilities. Or it can come in the form of taking time off, such as in the example I shared above.

2. Provide a supportive and inclusive work environment: At StoneAge, we promote a culture of open communication, provide resources and support for work-life balance and build a sense of belonging by creating opportunities to share personal stories and experiences that help us connect with one another.

3. Recognize and reward employees for their contributions: "I get all the recognition I need!" said no one ever. Don't underestimate the powers of recognition and acknowledgment. You can create formal programs like employee of the month or peer recognition systems that allow teammates to recognize each other. You can also create less formal methods like regularly thanking employees for their hard work and achievements. I make sure to acknowledge a job well done by each of my direct reports weekly.

Related: Show Employees You Care About Their Well-Being. Here are 5 Ways.

Why it matters

Showing you care about your employees matters. According to a Gallup survey, those who feel their manager cares about them are twice as likely to engage at work. That's a powerful statistic. Here are a few more reasons why leaders should make an effort to demonstrate their concern for their employees:

Improved morale: When employees feel valued and supported by their leaders, they are more likely to be motivated and engaged in their work, leading to higher job satisfaction and overall happiness.

Increased productivity: When employees feel cared for and supported by their leaders, they are more likely to feel comfortable asking for help and advice, leading to more effective problem-solving and higher productivity levels.

Greater retention : Employees who feel valued by their leaders are more likely to stay with their company long-term, saving the company the time and resources required to continuously hire and train new employees.

Enhanced reputation: Companies known for treating their employees well tend to have a positive reputation in the community and the industry, leading to better recruitment and retention of top talent.

Demonstrating that you care about your employees builds trust and fosters a positive work culture. By showing your employees that you value them, you can create a more productive and enjoyable work environment for everyone. You can inspire your employees to say, "Why would I work anywhere else?"