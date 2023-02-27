5 Harvey Specter Quotes to Inspire Your Inner Baller

The fast-talking 'Suits' attorney has a lot to say about what it takes to succeed in business and life.

By Brad Klune

USA Network | Getty Images

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Harvey Specter from the hit TV show Suits is an absolute baller. His sharp wit and fearless demeanor have earned him a reputation as one of the most powerful closers in the game. But behind his bluster and bravado lies a wealth of wisdom on what it takes to make it to the top.

I've distilled his five most valuable quotes on how to be successful, so take notes, buckle up, and get ready to get fired up as we delve into the five secrets of success.

1. "The only time success comes before work is in the dictionary."

Success isn't handed to you on a silver platter. It's earned.

Hard work is like a superpower, the more you use it, the more you have. It's not just about putting in the hours, it's about putting in the effort, the passion, and the heart. It's the magic ingredient that transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary.

2. "When you're backed against the wall, break the goddamn thing down."

Think outside the box.

Break free from the shackles of conformity and tap into the limitless potential of your imagination. Don't be afraid to challenge the status quo and see things from a different angle.

The biggest ideas come from those who dare to think differently.

3. "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it's the courage to continue that counts."

Don't let setbacks define you, let them refine you.

The greatest comeback stories are written by those who refused to give up. Embrace your failures, learn from them, and use them as fuel for your fire.

4. "You want to be a rainmaker? You've got to take chances."

You can choose to play it safe, or you can choose to swing for the fences. The greatest rewards come to those who dare to dream big and take the leap.

The only way to guarantee failure is to never try, so take that risk and reap the rewards.

5. "I'm not the best because I'm the smartest, I'm the best because I know people."

Business is often more about people than it is about people. It's the difference between merely surviving and truly thriving. Emotional intelligence is the X factor.

Harvey Specter's words of wisdom have provided us with a roadmap to success. His no-nonsense approach and relentless drive to win have served as an inspiration to millions of viewers around the world.

By embracing his advice and putting these principles into practice, you too can learn how to be a baller, and make your own mark on the world.
Brad Klune

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP

Head of Business Operations

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor. Head of Business Operations at Intro. Former leadership at Uber and Instawork.

