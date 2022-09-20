Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

BBQ Icon Rodney Scott on Blazing Your Own Path in the Restaurant Business

Interview with famed pitmaster and food entrepreneur Rodney Scott of Rodney Scott's BBQ about every day being a good day, the truth behind "overnight" celebrity, and how cooking with soul is vital to sustained success.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Takeaways:

Cooking from the Soul - In the extremely tough world of hospitality, Rodney Scott understands there needs to be an element that separates. He encourages all chefs to cook from a place of care, and put their personal experiences in every dish.

33 Years to Become an Overnight Celebrity - Rodney Scott began his pitmaster journey during his teenage years, but his public acclaim didn't come until much later in his life. His so-called "overnight" success took lots of hard work and years.

Every Day is a Good Day - Every Day is a Good Day is a mantra that Rodney Scott lives by and he bases his restaurant business on. He now teaches others to embody this approach by showing it — even if that means singing and dancing while serving his famous food.

***

At Rodney Scott's BBQ, "Every Day is a Good Day." Beginning life in smalltown Hemingway, SC, the famed pitmaster began cooking whole hog barbecue as a young teen. He worked in his family restaurant for 25 years before branching out on his own.

However, that decision did not come without challenges, which were covered in his groundbreaking cookbook, Rodney Scott's World of BBQ: Every Day Is a Good Day. As the title suggests, though, Scott found a way to pull triumph from the temporary grips of adversity and "find courage through frustration".

"The best part about it was I said it all, I told it all." Rodney Scott says of the therapy writing a book provided while being interviewed on the Restaurant Influencers podcast with Shawn P. Walchef of CaliBBQ Media.

"I had people walk up to me saying, you said what I was afraid to say. You've really shown me a different way to handle this thing. I want to try to make the situation better."

Inspiration and extreme skill has paved the way for Rodney Scott and his restaurant empire to accomplish amazing feats. Named one of Bon Appetit's 50 Best New Restaurants and winning a prestigious James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southeast in 2018, his rise to stardom may appear to be meteoric. But as is the case with most alleged overnight successes, unseen blood, sweat, and tears were shed before much of the public recognition began.

"It's not overnight." Rodney Scott says of his continued hard work and success. "My overnight success took 33 years." As a man in his early 50s, that is a good portion of his life.

Rodney Scott is now a certified celebrity pitmaster. He's been featured on Netflix, the Food Network, and has even cooked barbecue with Al Roker. Not to mention working alongside other famous pitmasters from across the globe. Rodney also has a sauce line and spice rub collection, and has partnered with country music artist Eric Church to open a sixth location on a rooftop in Nashville, Tennessee.

Even though he's been working toward this his entire life, Rodney Scott is just beginning. His impact on BBQ, and food, in general is resonating across the globe.

"Why can't we sell barbecue worldwide?" Rodney Scott asks convincingly on the Restaurant Influencers series.

And you know what? There is no reason to believe he won't figure out a way to make it happen.

***

NOMINATE A RESTAURANT INFLUENCER — Do you know someone who is killing it on social media? Let us know by emailing influencers@calibbq.media or sending the @calibbqmedia team a DM on social media.

ABOUT RESTAURANT INFLUENCERS:

Restaurant Influencers is brought to you by Toast, the powerful restaurant point of sale and management system that helps restaurants improve operations, increase sales and create a better guest experience.

Toast — Powering Successful Restaurants. Learn more about Toast.

Latest

Business Models

How to Unlock Your Company's Value in the 'Circular Economy'

Michael Smith of Regeneration.VC shares how the circular economy works and why it's good for business and our planet.

Watch now
Leadership

BBQ Icon Rodney Scott on Blazing Your Own Path in the Restaurant Business

Interview with famed pitmaster and food entrepreneur Rodney Scott of Rodney Scott's BBQ about every day being a good day, the truth behind "overnight" celebrity, and how cooking with soul is vital to sustained success.

Watch now
Living

3 Easy Ways To Be More Motivated

Want to tackle your to-do list in just two weeks? In this video, Ben Angel tells you how.

Watch now
Starting a Business

The Founder of Mindvalley Wants to Transform and Reinvent Education. Here's Why.

The founder of Mindvalley shares why he started his platform and discusses his new book, "The 6 Phase Meditation Method."

Watch now
Growing a Business

This Teacher-Turned-Entrepreneur Started Tutoring Kids in Parks and Churches. Today, She Runs an Education Company with Nearly One Million Followers

The CEO and founder of Big City Readers talk about why she's on a mission to make reading fun for kids and their parents. Plus, what to do if you're afraid to take a leap in your career.

Watch now
Leadership

Melissa Villanueva of Brewpoint Coffee on Creating Avenues for Café Owners of Color

Interview with Brewpoint Coffee CEO and Founder Melissa Villanueva about balancing community and larger ambitions, creating opportunities for people of color, and equity and inclusion in business.

Watch now
Living

4 Easy Ways to Make More Money By Training Your Brain

Mental rehearsal is a powerful psychological technique that's used by athletes, billionaires, and entrepreneurs to achieve their goals.

Watch now
Marketing

5 Tips to Help You Go from Camera-Shy to Camera-Ready

Media trainer Jessica Abo reveals her go-to production tips so you can feel more confident for your next on-air appearance, pitch, or presentation.

Watch now
Starting a Business

Shone Tran of Chicken Meets Rice on Stepping into Food Entrepreneurship

Interview with Chicken Meets Rice co-founder Shone Tran about pulling inspiration from tragedy, taking small steps, and thriving in business with your best friend.

Watch now
Living

Try This 15-Minute Million Dollar Morning Routine To Energize Your Day

Here are six steps you can take to amplify your energy and grow your income.

Watch now
Growing a Business

This Is Why Being a Podcast Guest Can Transform Your Personal Brand

The Founder and CEO of Scout's Agency shares why a "podcast tour" is the new PR strategy for thought-leaders.

Watch now
Growing a Business

Samantha Trottier and Hernan Regiardo of Mate Society on Creating Content People Like

Interview with Mate Society founders about authentic online connections, making money in the creator economy, and choosing the right brand deals.

Watch now
Living

9 Ways To Make 'Superhuman Focus' Work For You

In this video, Ben Angel shows you how to improve your focus and do more with your time.

Watch now
Watch now
Starting a Business

Julian Cervantes of Super Taco Mexican Restaurants on Owning a Family Business

Interview with Super Taco Mexican Restaurants Founder Julian Cervantes about starting a business with little knowledge, having a Plan B, and balancing family and work.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • placeholder image

    Creative Conversations in Advertising
    Conversations with the smartest creators behind the best ads in years’ past and present.
  • placeholder image

    Anatomy Of An Ad
    The makers behind Cannes Lions award-winning ads break down the creative process and define what makes content impactful.
  • placeholder image

    Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • placeholder image

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • placeholder image

    That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • placeholder image

    Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.