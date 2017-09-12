Do You Have a 'Never' List? How to Maintain Your Brand Integrity by Saying No.

You have to be willing to do whatever it takes to create a successful business. Sometimes, that means saying no.

More isn't always better, especially when a particular opportunity goes against your brand's identity. For example, when Natalie MacNeil went to a casino, she found slot machines with Ellen DeGeneres on them. This seems contradictory, as DeGeneres is best known for her positivity and philanthropy, not for gambling, and the effect was jarring for MacNeil.

That's why she recommends that entrepreneurs make a list of things they will never do, even if they think it might help the business. That way, you can maintain brand integrity and grow long-term.

Watch the video to learn more.

Related: 5 Ways to Carve Out More Creative Time for Yourself

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.