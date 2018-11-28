Natalie MacNeil

Natalie MacNeil

Guest Writer
Author and Emmy Award-winning media entrepreneur

Soaring inspiration and practical advice for your business + life, with Emmy Award-winning media entrepreneur Natalie MacNeil. Fly, baby, fly. For more inspiration and advice for your business + life, be sure to stop by SheTakesOnTheWorld.com.

More From Natalie MacNeil

This Simple Observation Technique Can Improve Your Communication Skills
Communication Strategies

This Simple Observation Technique Can Improve Your Communication Skills

Sharí Alexander explains how to figure out someone's vibes.
3 min read
Learn to Speed Read and Retain More Information
Reading

Learn to Speed Read and Retain More Information

Reading is an excellent way to keep your brain's muscle trained and ready for anything.
3 min read
Improve Your Spine and Feel Amazing
posture

Improve Your Spine and Feel Amazing

Sitting at a computer all the time can put a lot of stress on our bodies.
2 min read
The Best Morning Routine for Momentum
Morning Routines

The Best Morning Routine for Momentum

When our brains are happier, we're happier, too. But, how do you go about cultivating a happier brain?
3 min read
When You're Feeling Stuck Creatively, Take Some Time to Move
Creativity

When You're Feeling Stuck Creatively, Take Some Time to Move

Movement is a channel for energy, says content creator Alexi Panos.
3 min read
Why Recording and Sharing Your Dreams Should Be Part of Your Morning Routine
Dreams

Why Recording and Sharing Your Dreams Should Be Part of Your Morning Routine

Learn how to set up your brain for a successful day.
4 min read
Building a Network as an Introvert
Networking

Building a Network as an Introvert

Connecting people should be as much about helping others as helping yourself.
3 min read
Try This Simple Technique to Always Remember the Names of People You Meet
Memory

Try This Simple Technique to Always Remember the Names of People You Meet

It's possible to 'train your brain' to improve memory.
5 min read
The Secret to Writing Anything Quickly
Writing

The Secret to Writing Anything Quickly

Craig Clemens, copywriting expert and founder of Golden Hippo, explains the technique he uses to write everything from a book to a sales page.
3 min read
Why You Should Launch Your Website Before It's Perfect
Tech

Why You Should Launch Your Website Before It's Perfect

You can always make improvements, but waiting for a perfect website is a waste of time.
2 min read
Do You Have a 'Never' List? How to Maintain Your Brand Integrity by Saying No.
Integrity

Do You Have a 'Never' List? How to Maintain Your Brand Integrity by Saying No.

Sometimes the things you pass up are more important than what you do.
2 min read
6 Easy Ways to Attract Your Perfect Hire
Hiring Tips

6 Easy Ways to Attract Your Perfect Hire

No matter where you search for new employees, it's important to make sure the best prospects are interested in your posting.
2 min read
How to Write a Great Pitch Email
Email

How to Write a Great Pitch Email

A five-step guide to writing a to-the-point email that will grab your target's attention.
2 min read
5 Ways to Carve Out More Creative Time for Yourself
Creativity

5 Ways to Carve Out More Creative Time for Yourself

Don't let life get in the way of your creativity.
2 min read
3 Unusual Ways to Get the Support You Need
Support

3 Unusual Ways to Get the Support You Need

What to do when you don't know what to do.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.