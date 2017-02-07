Actor John Travolta and billionaire business owner John Paul DeJoria will headline this year's City Gala, a charitable event sponsored by Entrepreneur Media.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Celebrities and business leaders from all over the world will descend upon Los Angeles this weekend for an event that's all about entrepreneurship and creating a brighter future through charity.

The second annual City Gala event series will take place in L.A. this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11 and 12.

Actor John Travolta—best known as starring in films such as Pulp Fiction and Grease—will be among the numerous celebrity attendees, serving as a special guest speaker. He will be interviewed by best-selling author and entrepreneur Greg S. Reid.

Also attending the big event will be billionaire entrepreneur John Paul DeJoria. The co-founder of the Paul Mitchell line of hair products and Patrón Spirits, DeJoria will present music mogul Quincy Jones with a lifetime achievement award.

Image credit: Image courtesy of City Gala

Sponsored by Entrepreneur Media, the festivities kick off Saturday with the City Summit, a business conference and networking event at the USC Building — South Park Center. City Gala continues Sunday with a red carpet event, keynote speaking program, awards ceremony for humanitarians and a celebrity poker tournament. Entrepreneur will be on hand, covering the event and doing a series of Facebook Live videos from the red carpet.

Proceeds from this year's event will benefit the International Arts and Philanthropy Foundation and Breed Life, a group that aims to facilitate the donation of human organs to people in need. Last year's City Gala featured billionaire businessman Sir Richard Branson and rapper-turned-entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs.

General admission to City Gala starts at $1,500. Various VIP packages also are available.

Visit citygala.org/admission and use access code "entrepreneur" for a 10 percent discount.