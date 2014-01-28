Google Just Made 'Glass' More Useful, Less Dorky New 'Titanium Collection' pairs the internet-connected device with stylish prescription glasses and sunglasses.

By Jason Fell

Google

For all its coolness, Google Glass is a somewhat awkward-looking device. If you've been lucky enough to see one of the many Google Glass-wearing techies strolling around places like New York City and San Francisco, then you know they tend to stick out like a sore thumb.

But it looks like that's about to change.

Google has announced something called the Titanium Collection. It's a new line of Google Glass that come with prescription glasses and sunglasses. In other words, Glass just got a whole lot more useful and stylish.

Related: More People to Get Google Glass as Explorer Program Expands

The Titanium Collection will include four frame shapes in gray with subtle accent colors inside the frames. Each will cost $225. Google also plans on adding three options for sunglasses which will cost $150 each.

And if you need prescription lenses and have vision insurance, your policy might even help cover your new frames, Google says.

Related: 10 Reasons Why Google Glass Is Doomed
Jason Fell

Entrepreneur Staff

VP, Native Content

Jason Fell is the VP of Native Content, managing the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. He previously served as Entrepreneur.com's managing editor and as the technology editor prior to that.

