For all its coolness, Google Glass is a somewhat awkward-looking device. If you've been lucky enough to see one of the many Google Glass-wearing techies strolling around places like New York City and San Francisco, then you know they tend to stick out like a sore thumb.

But it looks like that's about to change.

Google has announced something called the Titanium Collection. It's a new line of Google Glass that come with prescription glasses and sunglasses. In other words, Glass just got a whole lot more useful and stylish.

The Titanium Collection will include four frame shapes in gray with subtle accent colors inside the frames. Each will cost $225. Google also plans on adding three options for sunglasses which will cost $150 each.

And if you need prescription lenses and have vision insurance, your policy might even help cover your new frames, Google says.

