Here's what entrepreneurs should do if they want to leave their legacy, build a personal brand, drive business and increase visibility and reputation.

By Natasha Miller

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Successful entrepreneurs, thought leaders and industry titans are the backbones of our economy and society. We are the ones who take risks, create jobs and drive innovation. We are the ones who inspire people to dream big and strive for excellence. But as we get older, we often worry about how we will be remembered and how our legacy will be preserved. The good news is that there is a simple and effective solution: Write your life story in the form of a memoir.

Writing a book — especially a memoir — is a great way for strong leaders to share their life stories with the world. Not only do they provide a lasting record of our achievements and experiences, but they also offer insights and lessons that can be learned by future generations. Writing a memoir can be a cathartic and rewarding experience, but it also has many practical benefits.

Benefits of writing a memoir

  1. One of the biggest advantages of writing the story of our lives in the form of a memoir is that it can help build a personal brand. Memoirs are a great way to showcase the personality and character of the writer and to highlight the values, beliefs and principles that drive us. By sharing our life stories and being honest and at times vulnerable, we can demonstrate our expertise, vision and passion. This can help to build a following of loyal fans and followers and to increase our authority and influence.

  2. Another benefit of writing a memoir is that it can drive business to our enterprises. By publishing our life story, we can promote our businesses and services in a subtle story-telling way. Stories are much more powerful than ads or selling. We can share the story of how we got started, the challenges faced and the lessons learned. A well-crafted memoir can help to attract new clients and customers and build a strong and loyal community. It drives people to "know, like and trust" us.

  3. Finally, writing a memoir can be a cost-effective way to increase your visibility and reputation. Instead of spending tens of thousands of dollars on public relations campaigns, we can write and publish our own story and use it as a tool to introduce ourselves to those outside of our closest circles. This allows us to control the narrative and showcase our achievements in a way that is authentic and personal. It also allows us to reach a wider audience, as our memoirs can be read and shared by millions of people around the world at any moment — especially if in the form of an ebook or audiobook.

My experience

I have been basking in the glow of the incredible feedback I've received from readers of my memoir. Surprisingly, much of the feedback is from men who share underlined and highlighted excerpts of my book to share their own experiences that they relate to. Some even dare to express their own vulnerabilities after seeing that I opened up and shared some of my deepest and darkest experiences.

I'm making an impact on everyone who reads the book while introducing them to my businesses and my personal brand without forcing it with social media posts, a PR agency or hard selling. Some of the more meaningful experiences I've had is hearing people reciting passages of my book to me, and sharing their appreciation of me for "humanizing mental health." One male entrepreneur wrote, "This is the book I wish I had the courage to write." I want to read his book!

Writing a memoir is a valuable investment for successful leaders. It provides a lasting legacy, builds a personal brand, drives business and increases visibility and reputation. So, if you're an entrepreneur, thought leader or titan of industry, it's time to start writing your memoir. Not only will you preserve your legacy for future generations, but you'll also help others to learn from your trials, tribulations and successes. And you might discover things about yourself and your life that were hidden in your subconscious or buried as you "punched your way" through life on the road to success.
