How to Shift Your Mindset from Short-Term Selling to Long-Term Success If you help others and focus on building meaningful relationships, organic success will follow.

By Jeremy Adams

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Hero Images | Getty Images

In business, there's a constant battle between the present and the future. As humans, we're wired for short-term benefits at the cost of long-term gains. The Stanford Marshmallow Experiment proved decades ago that the ability to delay gratification is a key factor in overcoming our shortsighted nature. While most people might have a vague awareness of this fact, there's one area where this idea hasn't caught on -- building meaningful relationships.

One of the biggest traps I see entrepreneurs fall into is treating everyone as a potential buyer. Entrepreneurs, especially when heading a fledgling company, are always in pitch mode. However, just because you can pitch someone doesn't mean you should. Trying to turn everyone you meet into a sale might increase your monthly revenue, but you risk leaving incalculable value on the table in the long run. Few things are more important in life than who you know. Resist the urge to sell blindly, and instead foster deeply authentic relationships with those who can help you in the long-run, and you're on the road to building something truly great.

Related: In Order for Your Business to Grow, You Need to Turn Down Customers

Pursue connection, not expediency.

Expediency is everywhere in our society, and it's one of the main things that separates the brilliant from the mediocre. Amazon is perhaps the best example of a company that rejects quick results for long-term gains. For much of it's 20-year existence, Amazon never turned a profit, choosing instead to focus on growth. Now the company is a profit juggernaut, raking in billions in profit in recent quarters. Where would Amazon be if Jeff Bezos had instead decided to focus on maximizing profitability early on? Most likely with the rest of the companies that never made it through the dot-com bubble at the turn of the millennium.

Apart from growth and quarterly profits, delaying gratification has enormous benefits for your professional relationships. This can be thought of as the "piggy bank" model for relationships. When you're saving, you can't take money out before putting money in. Just like you make small deposits into a savings account over time, consistently deposit time and energy into your relationships, and in the end, you'll have something far more valuable than a sale.

Related: The Price Is Right: How to Price Your Product for Long-Term Success

Mentor me this.

If I had tried to sell to everyone I met, I wouldn't be anywhere near where I am today. What do you think has more value: a one-time sale or finding a mentor that will stick with you for years? Today, I have several incredible mentors who I carry deep, meaningful relationships with. Most of them are extremely successful in business, generating millions, even billions, in wealth. Most importantly, they are all incredible people who contribute to society and care a great deal about my success. Yes, we've talked about doing deals together, but I know being patient and selective will pay off in the long-term.

A few years ago, one of my companies won a small business competition that was judged by Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington. I developed a relationship with him, but like all good things, it took time to mature. Rather than trying to generate benefit from him from the beginning, I instead reached out to add value to some of Kevin's current projects. It wasn't for the better part of a year after we had built a real relationship that we started doing business together.

Related: Why Continual Personal Development is Pivotal to All Business Success

Again, the importance of spending your time and energy on the right relationships cannot be understated. Ultimately it comes down to delaying gratification in pursuit of ever larger and mutually beneficial rewards. The benefits you'll experience by shifting your business mindset from short-term to long-term is what will lead you to have a rich network of close connections and invested mentors. If you help others and focus on building meaningful relationships, organic success will follow.
Jeremy Adams

CEO of Unicorn Innovations

Forbes' & Influencive.com's Top 30 Entrepreneurs Under 30, Jeremy Adams is the CEO of Unicorn Innovations, a marketing firm that scales customer acquisition for global brands. He is also the founder of Prestige Food Trucks and previously co-owned a consulting firm with Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

'Boring' Businesses Are Making Millionaires — and You Can Borrow Their Strategies For Success

The silent growth strategy reveals how understated, steady businesses are quietly creating wealth for entrepreneurs in 2025. By focusing on long-term consistency and incremental progress, these "boring" industries are proving to be gold mines for those willing to embrace stability over hype.

By Murali Nethi
Business News

Microsoft Leaked Internal Survey Reveals How Software Engineers Really Feel About Their $205,000 Median Pay

Is working at Microsoft a good deal? An internal survey shows how employees view the company.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

These Women Grew Disney Weddings to $100 Million — Then Built a Multimillion-Dollar Sold-Out Business the Industry Had Never Seen Before: 'Like Lightning in a Bottle'

Wedding industry veterans Rebecca Grinnals and Kathryn Arce wanted to fill a significant gap.

By Amanda Breen
Science & Technology

Tech Giants Are Pouring Billions Into AI Data Centers — Are We Ready for the Real Estate Shift That Comes With It?

A silent land rush is underway — AI giants like OpenAI and Meta are buying up real estate at an unprecedented scale. But why, and what does it mean for the future of property markets?

By Sabeer Nelli
Business News

This One Demographic Will Receive 'Most' of the $124 Trillion Great Wealth Transfer: 'More Money Than Ever Before'

Close to $100 trillion of the great wealth transfer will go to women.

By Sherin Shibu