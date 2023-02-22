Kobe Bryant's Mental Performance Coach Can Help You Unlock Your Inner Black Mamba

Todd Herman explains how to reach your potential — and have fun — with a wild alter ego.

learn more about Brad Klune

By Brad Klune

Rob Carr | Getty Images

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Kobe Bryant had the Black Mamba, Beyonce has Sasha Fierce, and Eminem has Slim Shady.

As silly as it may seem, there is real power in adopting an alter ego to unlock your inhibitions and give you the freedom to embrace who you want to be.

I learned this during a one-on-one video call with Todd Herman, an incredible coach with an unbelievable history of coaching elite humans including Christiano Renaldo, Kobe Bryant, and Rafael Nadal.

Todd Herman authored a book called The Alter Ego Effect which explores how people can use the concept of an alter ego to achieve greater success in their personal and professional lives. Here are the top five things I learned from reading his book and speaking to Todd directly.

Related: Book your own one-on-one session with elite performance coach Todd Herman

1. Creating an alter ego is a powerful tool for achieving your goals

An alter ego is a persona that you create for yourself to help you overcome self-doubt, fear, and other obstacles that may be holding you back. By adopting this persona, you can tap into a more confident, capable version of yourself.

2. Many successful people have used alter egos

Herman cites examples of athletes, artists, and entrepreneurs who have used alter egos to help them achieve success. Beyoncé created her alter ego Sasha Fierce to help her overcome stage fright and become a more confident performer.

3. Alter egos can be used in different areas of your life

Herman suggests that you can create different alter egos for different areas of your life, such as work, relationships, and fitness. Each alter ego should be tailored to the specific challenges you face in that area.

Related: Here's How to Unlock the Power of Critical Thinking

4. You can create an alter ego by using different tools and techniques

There are a range of tools and techniques for creating an alter ego, such as visualization, affirmations, and physical props. Todd also emphasizes the importance of practice and repetition to reinforce the persona.

5. The alter ego effect is backed by science

Herman draws on research from psychology, neuroscience, and sociology to support his ideas. For example, he cites studies that show how adopting a different persona can help people overcome anxiety and perform better in high-pressure situations.

Want to go deeper? Todd Herman is accessible to you for a 1:1 video call. Book time with him now!
Brad Klune

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP

Head of Business Operations

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor. Head of Business Operations at Intro. Former leadership at Uber and Instawork.

Related Topics

Leadership Success

Editor's Pick

Meet the Man Who Is Suing Meta for Trademark Infringement — and Isn't Looking to Settle
It's Black History Month. Here's How to Show Black Employees You Care.
Is Franchising Right for You? Ask Yourself These 9 Questions to Find Out.
If You Use Any of These Coded Words at Work, Your Colleagues Probably Don't Trust You
This Is the 1 Word You Need to Remember When You're Quitting a Job
Here's the Biggest Way You Can Show Up for the Black Community Beyond Black History Month

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Rare Penny Sells at Auction for $1.1 Million. Here's How to See If You Have One in Your Swear Jar.

A 1958 penny with a minting defect had one collector shelling out a whole lot more pennies to add it to their collection.

By Dan Bova

Business News

Amazon Employees Unite Against New Return-to-Office Policy

CEO Andy Jassy's announcement prompted a petition and heated Slack discussions.

By Steve Huff

Business News

I Live on a Cruise Ship for Half of the Year. Look Inside My 336-Square-Foot Cabin with Wraparound Balcony.

I live on a cruise ship with my husband, who works on it, for six months out of the year. Life at "home" can be tight. Here's what it's really like living on a cruise ship.

By Christine Kesteloo

Green Entrepreneur

Mama Mia! The Venice Canals Are Running Dry.

Low tides are making it impossible for gondolas to pass through some of the famous Italian canals.

By Jonathan Small

Starting a Business

How To Start Your Own Business As An Immigrant In The United States

Here are some steps anyone can take when considering innovating in the United States and creating their own business.

By Rodolfo Delgado

Franchise

Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question

If you're thinking about buying a franchise, ask yourself this simple question about your risk tolerance before you get started.

By Entrepreneur Staff