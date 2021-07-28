Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Here's a terrifying statistic: 17 percent of IT projects can go so poorly that they threaten the existence of the entire company. That's one of the reasons why project management is so valuable and in demand these days. In an extremely competitive marketplace, companies have to be leaner and smarter than ever. Whether you want to lead your own company more effectively or you want to rise up within an organization, The Premium 2021 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle Plus $15 Store Credit can help you get started and it's on sale for a special discount during our Semi-Annual Sale.

This massive bundle includes 22 complete courses from leading project management instructors like William Stewart, Ph.D. (4.5/5 instructor rating), Paul Ashun (4.4/5 rating), and Mauricio Rubio (4.3/5 rating).

Starting with the fundamentals, you'll learn the difference between a process, project, and program, and understand the most important concept in project management. You'll understand why you need Initiation before planning and learn how planning ensures that everyone knows what they're supposed to do before they even start. You'll also learn the importance of truth-telling in project reviews and know how to wrap up your project in an organized fashion to streamline your entire operations.

Beyond the basics, you'll also delve into a number of specific project management tools and methodologies. Some of what you'll learn includes Lean, Lean Six Sigma, Agile, JIRA, PMP, PMI, and much, much more. Whether you're looking to master a specific methodology, improve compliance and risk management, or just become a more practical, cost-effective leader, this extensive bundle will help you develop the skills you need.

Lead projects that get done on time and under budget. Right now, The Premium 2021 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle is available for $45.99 (reg.$4400) plus you'll get $15 Store Credit during the Semi-Annual Sale.

