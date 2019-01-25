Stick With the Basics to Quickly Establish Your Authority as a New Entrepreneur

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurship is hard but it doesn't have to be complicated. More often than not, new entrepreneurs struggle to get their footing and end up quitting before they experience wins because they focus too much on making magic happen instead of working towards effectiveness. Businesses exist to solve a problem and to service others. In this, there are fundamental ideas that can help steer you in the right direction and to help guarantee you some kind of success.

If you want to learn how to quickly become the expert authority as a new entrepreneur without turning people off, consider these four tips.

Stick to being an expert in one thing.

In the digital age, it seems archaic to only be known for one thing. Many entrepreneurs wear many hats and many titles and believe that showcasing the many skills they have will somehow create an impenetrable barrier of safety for them never to have to explain exactly what they do. This could not be further from the truth.

If you have the desire, and you should, to become the expert resource in your industry, get comfortable with your audience knowing you for one thing. For example, if you are a digital marketing specialist, be the one who everyone should follow to stay abreast of all the trends and changes in the industry. You should now what's happening and bring that information to your audience before anyone else. When you do this, you're sure to get references, referrals and lead just based off the idea that when it comes to digital marketing, you are the go-to.

Create content around your authority and on subjects that complement your authority.

Regardless of what popular culture suggests, content is still king. And when it comes to creating a footprint on and offline for people to learn about your business, our brand and your personality, the content you create and the content you curate can set you apart from the bunch.

Open your mind to the many ways to create content. Write blogs regularly on your own website, contribute to multiple-author blogs, start a podcast or be a guest on other's podcasts, and perform live stream videos and teach your followers a thing or two about your niche. When you think about all that you do and all the many layers your industry has that the common person may not know about and that the novice in your industry needs to know about, your entire life can become content you can deliver.

In addition, don't work to be the one who only shares their own work. Curating content means you share content of your own and of others that speak directly to those who need it. Your name doesn't have to be at the top of your curation list, but it should at least be able to be a part of your list. Sometimes you attract more attention to yourself on the popularity or expertise of another. And that too is okay.

Connect and collaborate with other experts in your industry.

Being an entrepreneur and being in business is a give and take situation. And most times, you'll find yourself giving more than you take. But alas! This is a good thing.

One of the best ways to establish yourself as an expert authority is to be seen and heard with all the other authority figures in your niche and industry, as well as in complementary industries. You need to be where they are. You need to be seen with them. Don't be intimidated because you are the newbie on the block. Embrace your position and leverage it to increase your influence.

As a new comer, nobody knows your name…yet. You have a clean stale to work with. Your SOP (standard operating procedure) as an entrepreneur is to keep your hand on the pulse of your industry and being in spaces where you can make a name for yourself. By centering yourself in the mix, you show that you are among the best in your industry -- you are in the same spaces they are in getting and giving knowledge.

Leverage the teachings and resources of established authorities in your space.

This is the thing, something worked before you came along. Just like there was something keeping the economy alive before the Internet Age. Don't think that by quoting your dream mentors, reading their books or sharing their information you are showing how much you do not know. Use their knowledge to insert your opinions about a subject. Offer insight on previous news that is still relevant by adding your own twist and spin on it. This will show that you are not making up your own business philosophy without some type of proof to back it up. Plus, likening your ideas to those who came before you show that you have done your homework.