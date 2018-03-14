Get All Access for $5/mo

The Most Important Advice I Give to Young Entrepreneurs Are you more credible than your competitors?

By Thuzio Executive Club

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jason Calacanis sat down for an interview with PodiumVC managing partner Akif Malik to share insights and stories into his successful career. In this clip, Calacanis dives into the most important advice he gives young entrepreneurs today.

Related: What Happened When This Shaving Startup Bought a 100-Year-Old German Manufacturing Company
Thuzio Executive Club is a revolutionary client entertainment platform, setting a new standard by hosting the most talked-about business events of the year. Executives attend Thuzio events to gain unparalleled access to powerful storytelling and honest insights from legends of the sports, entertainment, culinary and business worlds, as well as for the opportunity to learn from and connect with one another. For more information visit club.thuzio.com

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Is One Company to Blame for Soaring Rental Prices in the U.S.?

The FBI recently raided a major corporate landlord while investigating a rent price-fixing scheme. Here's what we know.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

She Tracked Her Missing Luggage With an Apple Device — Straight to an Airport Employee's Home

Paola Garcia flew into Terminal 4 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last month when she noticed her luggage never made it to the carousel — then her Apple Watch started pinging.

By Emily Rella
Business News

The Most Downloaded News App in the U.S. May Have Published Dozens of Fake, AI-Written Stories

The stories were fake but had real-world consequences for the app's 50 million monthly users.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

3 Non-Financial Factors That Could Impact Your Business' Value

For healthy companies that want to maximize their value, the qualitative indicators can be bundled into three main categories.

By Jessica Fialkovich
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

This Former Starbucks Employee Started a Side Hustle That's Making More Than $70,000 a Month — and He's Not Done Yet

When Tom Saar moved to New York City, he spotted a lucrative business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen