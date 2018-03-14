Are you more credible than your competitors?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jason Calacanis sat down for an interview with PodiumVC managing partner Akif Malik to share insights and stories into his successful career. In this clip, Calacanis dives into the most important advice he gives young entrepreneurs today.

Related: What Happened When This Shaving Startup Bought a 100-Year-Old German Manufacturing Company